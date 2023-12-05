How to get Venomous weapon blueprint in Modern Warfare 3?

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) will receive a lot of fresh gameplay content with the Season 1 update, including the new Venomous weapon blueprint for the MTZ-556 Assault Rifle. Most in-game items can be simply claimed by grinding the game and completing different challenges. A few others will arrive as exclusive bundles that need to be purchased.

Activision announced Modern Warfare 3 will start rolling out Prestige Ranks with the inaugural seasonal update. The Venomous weapon blueprint will be included alongside one of the Prestige challenges you can complete. The best part about these upcoming objectives is that you can take them up without participating in additional transactions.

This article will highlight the best way to unlock the Venomous weapon blueprint in Modern Warfare 3 Season 1.

How to unlock Venomous weapon blueprint in Modern Warfare 3?

Expand Tweet

Here is an easy guide that you can utilize to claim the Venomous MTZ-556 weapon blueprint in Modern Warfare 3.

Launch your game and head over to the multiplayer modes.

Choose or build a loadout according to your preference and playstyle before queuing up for a match.

You can select any multiplayer mode you want to play and start a fresh session.

Once you are in a match, you need to showcase your best gameplay to rake in eliminations or points to stay at the top of the scoreboard.

Try to win every match you play to make the most out of it and earn the maximum amount of XP.

This XP will increase your account level and help you reach higher Prestige Ranks.

You will need to grind quite a bit to reach Prestige Rank 5, which is unlocked at account level 250.

Once you reach level 250, you will unlock the Prestige 5 Emblem, and the Venomous weapon blueprint will become available in your inventory.

It is important to note that every Prestige Rank will provide you with additional challenges to unlock more cosmetics. Moreover, you can freely continue your Prestige grind even after reaching account level 250 to make up for upcoming seasons.

Expand Tweet

The Venomous weapon blueprint for MTZ-556 Assault Rifle has been announced to be built for higher movement speed and firing quickness, making it perfect for multiplayer game modes. However, you can choose to alter the build and create a new one to suit your playstyle.

You can level up quickly by playing game modes like Team Deathmatch, Free-For-All, Hardpoint, and more, as they end quickly and offer a lot of XP if you can score a victory.

It is an exciting week for all Call of Duty fans as Activision is gearing up to release the new Warzone map Urzikstan. You can keep an eye out for the official Twitter (X) page of Call of Duty for announcements and news. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates.