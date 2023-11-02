How to get Violent End Vaznev-9K blueprint in Warzone 2's The Haunting Soul Capture event

The Haunting Soul Capture is Warzone 2's way to spook you with thrilling challenges and awesome rewards this Halloween season. The event is similar to the Trophy Hunt in Season 3, where you need to capture Souls from eliminated players. These Souls can be exchanged for cool rewards like weapon blueprints. The number of Souls you need to unlock items is different for each reward type.

With the event ending on November 5, 2023, players have a few more days to get their hands on their desired rewards. For those who look forward to obtaining the Violent End Vaznev-9K, here's how you do it.

Warzone 2 guide: How to obtain Violent End Vaznev-9K blueprint in Haunting Soul Capture

Violent End Vaznev 9K in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

As mentioned earlier, you must gather Souls to exchange rewards in The Haunting Soul Capture is Warzone 2. You can obtain these Souls by eliminating enemies in any of the Halloween-themed maps in the game. Unlike the previous events, the Souls are automatically added to the inventory. You don't need to gather and bring these items to a Buy Station.

Each reward in the event corresponds to a number of Souls. While many rewards usually require 30 to 90 Souls to unlock, the Violent End Vaznev-9K needs a bit more.

You need a whopping 200 Souls in your total to get the Violent End Vaznev-9K blueprint. This means that getting the bright red-themed blueprint for the weapon requires diligent grinding.

The reward is worth the long grind, though, especially if you are into some bright and flashy weapon styles.

All rewards for Warzone 2 Haunting Soul Capture

Warzone 2 Haunting Soul Capture event rewards (Image via Activision)

Aside from the Violent End Vaznev-9K blueprint, you also have access to a wide variety of event rewards in The Haunting Soul Capture. Below is a complete list of rewards for the event, along with their respective costs:

Gone Batty (Weapon Sticker) – 12 Souls

Join Me (Loading Screen) – 15 Souls

Snake Eye (Emblem) – 15 Souls

Skullified (Calling Card) – 30 Souls

Double Weapon XP Token (30 minutes) – 30 Souls

Bad Luck? (Charm) – 30 Souls

From the Dead (Charm) – 30 Souls

It’s Boo Time – 30 Souls

Bit Corny (Charm) – 60 Souls

Carved Up (Weapon Sticker) – 60 Souls

Acedia (Calling Card) – 60 Souls

Creature Copter (Vehicle Skin) – 90 Souls

Battle Pass Tier Skip – 90 Souls

Alien Death Ray (Handgun Weapon Blueprint) – 150 Souls

Violent End (Weapon Blueprint) – 200 Souls

Ghoulie (Camo) – 1000 Souls

Treats Roze Operator Skin – Unlock any 10 items from The Haunting Soul Capture event

Tricks Konig Operator Skin – Unlock any 15 items from The Haunting Soul Capture event

That is all for our Violent End Vaznev-9K blueprint guide in the Warzone 2 The Haunting Soul Capture event. Make sure to exchange your Souls for some cool rewards before the event ends on November 5.