How to get Witch's Stick SO-14 Blueprint in Warzone 2's Vondead event?

Call of Duty Warzone 2 recently received a playlist update that added Vondead to the fold and released the Witch’s presence on the map. Players can claim a few hidden items by accessing the correct items on the map, and there are also free rewards available through mini-events like Soul Capture. The most recent challenge will help the community acquire a new Halloween-themed weapon blueprint.

Vondead received a terrifying new makeover to portray the strength of evil with blood-stained walls, red rivers, and hordes of monsters all over the map. Players can choose to summon bosses like The Butcher from Diablo 4 and eliminate them to gain in-game loot and other cosmetic rewards.

This article will highlight the best way to secure Witch’s Stick SO-14 Blueprint in Warzone 2’s Vondead.

How to claim the Witch’s Stick SO-14 weapon blueprint in Warzone 2’s Vondead?

Here is a quick guide that you can use to get your hands on the new Witch’s Stick SO-14 skin in the battle royale.

Launch the game with your account credentials.

Click on the new Vondead mode in the playlist and queue up for a match.

Once you enter the match, navigate to the Graveyard area and enter the Witch’s Tomb present inside.

You will have to interact with the Witch’s Book to start the ritual.

Once the green glow-up starts, you will know that the process is complete. You will then have to go to the Windmill and enter the ground floor.

A strange summoning circle will be present on the floor and glow green after the book is activated.

The Witch’s Stick SO-14 Blueprint will appear hovering over the circle and can then be collected directly.

It is important to note that this event is public, and the green glow is visible to the entire lobby. This makes it more challenging for the player base to get the new blueprint, as enemy operators can come in and swipe it from under the team’s radar. It is best to perform this activity with a team by placing one player inside the Windmill and another in the Graveyard to activate the Witch’s Book.

The Haunting event introduced many hidden challenges players can complete to gather exclusive cosmetics and expand their inventories. Some of these are associated with secret Warzone 2 Easter Eggs found throughout the Vondead map. It is a great chance for the entire community to secure attractive skins and rewards from this limited-time event.

Moreover, players can also choose to challenge the Diablo 4 antagonist in Vondead to gain high-tier loot and killstreaks. The Butcher’s elimination also provides a shiny new calling card with the monster imprinted. The Soul Capture mini-event is another excellent addition that offers 18 rewards, which can be exchanged for a specific amount of captured Souls.

