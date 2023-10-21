Warzone 2 "Witch’s Book” Easter Egg on Vondead: How to complete, rewards, and more

Warzone 2 has sneakily introduced quite a few Easter Eggs, such as the "Witch's Book" with the new Haunting Event. The new update has definitely turned quite a few heads, judging by the enormous popularity the game has accrued since the release of The Haunting. With new limited-time modes (LTMs) and a whole range of crossover cosmetics, Call of Duty has definitely taken thigs a step further with this event.

This article will help players complete the new "Witch's Book" Easter Egg and earn all associated rewards from said task. For a detailed brief on the matter, read below.

How to complete "Witch’s Book” Easter Egg on Vondead in Warzone 2

Witch's Book location in Warzone 2 Vondead (Image via Activision)

The "Witch’s Book” Easter Egg in Warzone 2 is quite an easy task to accomplish. It is exclusively available in the Vondead game mode, introduced with the Haunting Event, and is only available for a limited duration.

To complete the task, we first urge players to form a team consisting of at least two players, if not a full squad. While completing this mission solo is also feasible, having a teammate makes the entire operation easy. Follow the steps below to accomplish the "Witch’s Book” Easter Egg:

Deploy into Vondead with your team or solo. Drop into the Graveyard Point of Interest (POI). Proceed to the Tomb (as displayed in the image above). Interact with the Witch's Book inside the tomb to activate the Easter Egg. The Witch's Book will glow, signaling to all players that the Easter Egg is being attempted by a player. After doing so, make your way to the Windmill, which will also be glowing in green across the entire map. Enter the main building and pick up the SO-14 Blueprint to complete the Easter Egg task.

SO-14 Blueprint location in Warzone 2 Vondead (Image via Activision)

You must be careful since interacting with the Witch's Book in the Graveyard is an open invitation to other players to disrupt your progress. This is where having a teammate comes in handy. After interacting with the Book, any player can simply swipe off the Blueprint from the Windmill, resulting in a loss.

Our best strategy to counter any disruption is to have a teammate wait at the Windmill as you initiate the Easter Egg from the Graveyard. Upon doing so, your teammates can simply unlock the hovering blueprint, completing the mission for the entire squad.

All rewards for completing "Witch’s Book” Easter Egg on Vondead in Warzone 2

"Witch's Stick" SO-14 Blueprint (Image via Activision and x.com/ModenasHD)

The latest "Witch’s Book” Easter Egg in Warzone 2 offers its entire player base an exclusive "Witch's Stick" SO-14 Blueprint. This can only be redeemed during the tenure of the event by completing the Easter Egg in Vondead.

Call of Duty has incorporated other such Easter Eggs in the game, and you will receive some interesting limited-time goodies exclusive to the event after completing these.

For more Call of Duty news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.