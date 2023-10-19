How to turn off Battle Pass jumpscares in Warzone 2 The Haunting event

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 (WZ2) has seen incredible traction ever since the release of the Haunting Event on October 17, 2023. Call of Duty's (COD) Halloween updates carry a lot of effort, and this year is no different from others. Warzone 2 gamers have acknowledged the incredible effort put into the game for all the limited-time modes (LTMs) launched during The Haunting event's update.

It is thus natural that the gameplay is accompanied by a bit of jumpscares here and there during this spooky season. However, with a clunky mechanism attached to jumpscares in Warzone 2, players have been seeking an alternative for the same. Our article will explore the steps required to disable it and have a great experience nevertheless.

Disabling jumpscares in Warzone 2 during The Haunting event

Disabling jumpscares in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

If you seek to turn jumpscares off in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 (WZ2), follow these steps:

Open your designated game client, i.e., Steam or Battle.net Launch Warzone 2 Navigate to the Battle Pass menu In the menu, a prompt will be displayed asking whether the jumpscare option is left enabled or disabled within the game. To pursue the latter, click on the 'No tricks, just treats' option.

Following these steps will disable the jumpscare option that is enabled by default with The Haunting event's game modes. However, you must be wary that despite disabling the option, the nighttime maps might still be a host to quite a few of these. This option only disables said jumpscares for all Battle Pass-related aspects and is not related to any of the in-game events.

The recent The Haunting update has increased the number of jumpscares around every corner tenfold to its previous iterations. This might seem a bit excessive and redundant for many, and disabling this option is a sure-shot way to at least minimize, if not completely stop, the jumpscare effects throughout the game.

There are rumors that a full removal is in the works at Activision. However, there is no official news of its speculated arrival into the game as of yet. For now, players are suffering due to the constant flashy triggers and are forced to lower their volumes and bear the brunt for a while. Furthermore, they should try and avoid opening any loot boxes in the nighttime maps to prevent this issue.

Expand Tweet

Players have progressed through the numerous LTMs, encountering enemies such as the Pharaoh, Butcher, and more. The game is seeing quite a bit of traction and is rising in popularity once again.

For newer players who have never tried Warzone 2 before, there's no better time than The Haunting to start grinding.