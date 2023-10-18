How to defeat Swamp Creature in Warzone 2's The Haunting event: Location, rewards, and more

The Swamp Creature is amongst Warzone 2's new list of antagonists introduced with the Haunting Event. Call of Duty outdoes itself every year with their Halloween update and 2023 is no exception.

The Haunting update for both Warzone 2 and MW2 has been received with open arms, flooding the game with a sea of new content which includes Limited-time Modes, new cosmetics, unique rewards, and more.

This guide will help you combat the Swamp Creature in Warzone 2. You will find a detailed segment showcasing all locations, and requisites to be fulfilled in order to tackle this boss head-on and defeat it.

Where to find the Swamp Creature in Warzone 2's The Haunting Event?

Swamp Creature location in WZ2 (Image via Activision)

The Swamp Creature is a boss in Warzone 2 which can be defeated in both the battle royale and DMZ game mode. As the name suggests, the antagonist can be found in the swamp and marshland.

To locate the Swamp creatures, follow these steps:

Open Warzone 2 and deploy into the game's DMZ mode or battle royale After deploying, drop as close to the Mawizen Marshland. Traverse on foot, stay wary of other Operators, and make your way to the location. Players will come across the Swamp Creature's lair in said location, spreading its vileness in the vicinity.

Summoning the Swamp Creature

Summoning the Swamp Creature in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision and youtube.com/@Inkslasher)

The next step is to summon the monster. The Swamp Monster can be brought to life by placing the Golden Tiara in its designated location in Mawizen Marshland, which can be done by following these steps:

In the Mawizen Marshland, players will see a cluster of egg pods scattered across the area. These egg pods act as loot boxes, all of which will yield some form of loot. One of these egg pods will reveal the Golden Tiara. Collect the Golden Tiara and move to the ritual markings on the ground which will prompt players to offer said Tiara, Offer the Golden Tiara and complete the ritual, summoning the Swamp Monster in the game.

How to defeat the Swamp Creature in Warzone 2's Haunting event

The Swamp Creature can be quite a challenging task to defeat. Ironclad with multiple levels of armor, the boss is not merely one single entity, but a clan of monsters who have taken control of the marshland together.

The Swamp Creature is equipped with six Armor Plates, which is quite a bullet sponge. The first and foremost word of advice is to take the help of your squadmates in tackling this boss.

With adept use of environmental cover and lethal equipment, you will be able to swiftly finish the fight.

The key to finishing this task easily is to communicate well with your teammates, discussing the best course of action while combating the Swamp Creature.

Rewards

All rewards for defeating Swamp Creature in WZ2 (Image via Activision and youtube.com/@Stodeh)

Defeating the Swamp Creature will yield a whole lot of Souls, which can be encashed for limited-time items in the game. You will also receive a ton of ammunition, armor plates, and the Golden Tiara, worth over $100,000 cash.

For more WZ2 news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.