How to get Zombie Mob Guard skin for free via Prime Gaming in Call of Duty Mobile?

Call of Duty Mobile has recently received a new cosmetic skin called Zombie Mob Guard through Amazon’s Prime Gaming service. It is a unique operator skin that is classified under the Epic collectible category for the mobile title. This is great for all tablet and phone users to join in on the Halloween festivities and expand their cosmetics collection without spending a large amount of money.

Call of Duty Mobile has a massive playerbase as it provides a quick gameplay experience with handheld comfort. The developers are committed to delivering some of the most attractive skins and weapon camos to the mobile community as it generates a large following around Call of Duty titles.

This article will highlight the best way to secure the Zombie Mob Guard operator skin in Call of Duty Mobile.

How to claim the Zombie Mob Guard operator skin in Call of Duty Mobile through Prime Gaming?

Here is a quick guide on how you can easily get your hands on the new Zombie Mob Guard operator skin for Call of Duty Mobile.

Log in to the official Prime Gaming website with your Amazon account credentials.

Complete the necessary account verification process prompted to you by the website.

Scroll down through the list of available items and click on the tile with the title “Zombie - Mob Guard Epic Operator Skin”.

Claim the skin, and you will see a new notification with a code that you can use in the mobile game to redeem the skin.

After you redeem the code, the skin should automatically be added to your inventory and be ready to use in online lobbies.

It is important to note that the code is unique for all users and can only be used once for a single account. The code will also become unavailable once the Prime Gaming offer ends, so you should redeem it as soon as it is prompted on the screen.

The Zombie Mob Guard Epic operator skin will be available for the entire mobile playerbase till November 22, 2023. After this date, the free reward will be removed from the platform, making it a rare skin for the game.

How to get Amazon Prime Gaming

The route to claiming rewards from Prime Gaming is quite straightforward but requires some transactions. Here is a guide that you can utilize to quickly gain access to all the perks of Amazon’s gaming service.

Log in to your Amazon account or create an account if you do not have one.

You will need to purchase an Amazon Prime subscription through the official website.

Once you have completed the payment process, you will receive a notification about your account’s updated Prime status.

You can now log in to Prime Gaming with your Amazon credentials and enjoy free items for a long list of games, including Call of Duty Mobile.

