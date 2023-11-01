How much GB is Modern Warfare 3 campaign on all platforms?

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) will go live with the early access phase for campaign mode on November 2, 2023, exclusively for those who have pre-ordered the game.

Players will be able to pre-load the game on all platforms to reduce the download rush when it goes live. For non-pre-order gamers, the shooter will be available to play in full after its final release on November 10, 2023.

Modern Warfare 3 campaign will be available on all major platforms - PlayStation, Xbox, and PC (via Battle.net and Steam).

Despite the game being the same on all devices, the MW3 campaign is likely to occupy different amounts of storage space. This is primarily due to machine-specific optimization, which will ensure a smooth gameplay experience across all available platforms.

This article will highlight the possible sizes of the campaign download file for Modern Warfare 3 on various devices.

How much GB is Modern Warfare 3 campaign for PC?

Activision’s 2023 online multiplayer shooter will be available for PC users through two separate game clients - Steam and Battle.net. The expected download size for the campaign early access is around 40 GB. This could be exceeded due to the new features.

The campaign mode of MW2 occupied around 17 GB for PC, but since the developers at Sledgehammer Games are introducing Open Combat missions, the story mode in MW3 will have a larger file size.

How much GB is Modern Warfare 3 campaign for PlayStation?

The total file size for Modern Warfare 3’s campaign mode is expected to be around 50 GB (or more) for both PlayStation 4 and 5.

The developers optimized the title differently for console platforms to ensure that players can enjoy the new shooter title without compromising on either the visual aspects or the responsiveness.

How much GB is Modern Warfare 3 campaign for Xbox?

MW3 will be available for Xbox Series X and S through the existing Call of Duty HQ, similar to the other platforms. The downloadable files for Microsoft’s console are also expected to take up around 50 GB of the device’s storage. However, this has not been officially confirmed by Activision or the developers.

It is important to note that the file sizes for campaign mode may vary for individuals as developers are trying to migrate MW2’s existing cosmetics to MW3.

That said, the file size could also change depending on the pre-load size that goes live for all the platforms and game clients.

It is an exciting week for the community as the new game is launching soon, and the developers have ingrained rewards for mission completion. Fans can grind Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone’s The Haunting event side by side to claim all the rewards included as all cosmetics, operators, and weapons are transferring to MW3.

