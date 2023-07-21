How to play as Starlight in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

The collaboration between The Boys TV show and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is a major crossover event in the Season 4 Reloaded update. Crossovers are nothing new for the series, and this time, the developers chose The Boys to capture the community's curiosity even more. With this collab, both titles received three new interesting packages, one of which is the Starlight bundle.

Starlight is a crucial character in The Boys who champions idealism and truth. She is a down-to-earth person with a pure heart and remains on the positive side. Bearing the power of light, she can cast bright lights from her hands and even has the flying ability. She believes the world will be a safer place if powers are used for good.

The Starlight bundle is beautifully designed and has attracted a mass of fans. The following article will mention how one can play as the Starlight Operator in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

How to use Starlight in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2?

To equip Starlight as an Operator in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, you must first buy the whole bundle. It was added to both titles on July 12, 2023, when Season 4 Reloaded dropped.

What is the price of the Starlight bundle?

The bundle is available via the in-game store for 2400 CoD Points which is equivalent to $19.99 in real-currency value. You can locate and purchase the bundle within the feature section of the in-game store. However, you will need the required amount of in-game currency.

Once you purchase the bundle, you can equip the Starlight Operator, along with its added cosmetics and attachments. Fans of The Boys can expect a genuine and thorough design that reflects the essence of the popular Starlight character. This unique bundle will surely leave gamers delighted and satisfied with their purchase.

What is included in the Starlight bundle?

The Starlight bundle will include eight unique items and a special finishing move showcasing her supernatural power. This has attracted a lot of attention and appreciation within the community. The bundle will have three exclusive weapon blueprints, an Operator, a weapon charm, a loading screen, a weapon sticker, and an emblem. The complete breakdown of the items is mentioned below:

" Starlight " Operator

" Operator ISO Hemlock “ Des Moines Defender ” Assault Rifle Weapon Blueprint

” Assault Rifle Weapon Blueprint Pro-Tuned ISO 45 “ World Saver ” SMG Weapon Blueprint

” SMG Weapon Blueprint FTAC Siege “ Blinding Light ” Sidearm Weapon Blueprint

” Sidearm Weapon Blueprint “ Necessary Evil ” Finishing Move

” Finishing Move " Stars And Light " Weapon Charm

" Weapon Charm " The Boys Starlight " Loading Screen

" Loading Screen " Starlight " Weapon Sticker

" Weapon Sticker "Starlight's Stars" Emblem

The above information is everything players need to know regarding the Starlight bundle in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded is live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.