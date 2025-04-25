You can remove glint from Snipers in Warzone by making some adjustments to the attachments you use. Glint is essentially the short flash a Sniper gives off when you fire it, and it can potentially reveal your location to your target. This can be devastating in a game as competitive as Warzone and could also get you killed if your opponent is capable enough.
Long-distance shots are already difficult, and the glint in Snipers in Warzone makes it slightly worse. This article will list out the kinds of attachments you can use to remove this effect from your guns.
How to remove glint from Snipers in Warzone: Attachments and loadouts
The best way to remove glint from Snipers in Warzone is to change up the attachments. Ideally, you would want to browse through scopes and decide against any that list "Scope Glint" as a con.
This leaves you with a few options. Among the Black Ops 6 weapons, only the Iron Sight optics are exempt from glints. However, older attachments from Modern Warfare 2 and MW3 provide you with interesting options:
- Corio Eagles Eye 2.5x
- KR Mortis Precision 2.5x
- Corio ELT-10 2.5x
- MORS Dot Sight
- INTLAS CAS-14
- TOS Nightfall 2.5x Thermal Optic
- Holo-Craft Optic
Using any of these optics on your Snipers will help you get away with those nasty sneaky shots from a great distance. You can try some of these optics on the popular and effective long-range guns, such as the HDR, the Kar98k, and the KATT-AMR.
For the HDR loadout, you can simply go with the Iron Sight and use a Monolithic Suppressor for the muzzle. This will help minimize sound and glint as you try to take those clean shots.
Meanwhile, for the Kar98k, your best option would be to use the KR Mortis Precision 2.5x. It works brilliantly with the Sniper and gives you the necessary zoom to take distant shots. If you have trouble with Iron Sights, you can use this build instead. It'll save you from the glint in Warzone while lending you precise aim.
Finally, for the KATT-AMR, you can yet again take advantage of the KR Mortis Precision 2.5x scope. Use the Tactical Stock Pad along with .50 Cal High Velocity ammunition for maximum damage while using this weapon.
