How to slide cancel in Warzone 2 after Season 5 movement buff?

Call of Duty Warzone 2 recently received changes for its sliding movement in the Season 5 update. The prequel to Activision’s latest battle royale had several gameplay mechanics that made movement techniques more fast-paced. Slide canceling was one of the few methods that was used to initiate sudden gunfights to catch enemy players off-guard.

The developers removed most of the movement techniques to create a more balanced and realistic battlefield. However, the community’s plea was heard and a minute change was implemented that made it easier to enter combat while sliding on the map. This is far from the slide canceling that seasoned players know, but it can be instrumental during intense situations.

This article will highlight the new slide movement changes and its effectiveness in Warzone 2.

Warzone 2 Season 5 update buffs sliding movement

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone Comparison of movement in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone before and after the Season 5 update. pic.twitter.com/qP8eobyM6T

Call of Duty Warzone 2 is a tactical shooter title at its core where reload and slide cancel have no place. The most recent Season 5 patch notes had a separate section for movement and included two crucial points about the changes for the sliding mechanics. Both the changes combined brought sliding back into the movement meta.

Here is how to use the new sliding changes to your advantage in an online lobby.

Retrain yourself by utilizing slides more often during gunfights.

Grind a few hours to completely understand when you can start firing and how fast the character moves during the animation.

Combine it and use it in a quick chain to slide and take down enemies with ease.

Warzone 2 Season 5 (Image via Activision)

The first change was made to decrease the overall slide duration and increase speed. This helps players cover the same distance in a shorter time period. It can now be used to quickly slide into cover without risking immediate elimination. The second change enabled players to shoot faster after entering the sliding animation.

While these changes are nowhere near the slide-canceling method, it has a huge impact on the movement techniques that the player base can perform. However, it is important to practice the new slides to master them completely and understand when it is most effective.

Warzone 2 Season 5 screenshot (Image via Activision)

This can be further combined with existing movement techniques like jump shots and dolphin dives. Performing such techniques makes it harder for the enemy players to land shots as they waste most of the magazine trying to track the character model. This provides an excellent opportunity for retaliation while the enemy is stuck in the reload animation.

There is no proven way to perform a slide cancel in Warzone 2. There have been no official announcements from Activision addressing the return of slide cancel. Fortunately, the fresh changes have made using sliding more viable during gunfights.

