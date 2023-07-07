Call of Duty fans give their final verdict regarding the removal of slide cancel in Warzone 2 and its unexpected 

Call of Duty fans have finally given their verdict regarding removing slide cancel in Warzone 2, and the result does not go in the developers' favor. Some days ago, the popular Call of Duty news handle ModernWarzone created a poll on Twitter stating,

"Are you happy Call of Duty and Warzone removed slide cancelling this year?"

Almost 45,000 users participated in the poll, and 64% were not happy with the decision made by the developers. While the advance movement mechanism was controversial for a long time, some fans also criticized that 64% did not like the decision. Here is what the community has a say about the situation.

Warzone 2 fans are still divided on the removal of slide cancel after almost a year of its release

Starting as an exploitation by some pro players in 2020, slide canceling immediately became the ultimate skill gap between a casual player and a regular player in Call of Duty. The release of Warzone in the same year only added more fuel to it.

However, due to its repeated usage, the skill gap expanded rapidly. Finally, in 2022, the developers removed the mechanism with the release of a new engine in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone After over 45,000 votes the majority of players have stated that they are NOT happy Call of Duty removed slide cancelling in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone.



Only 36% of voters said that they were happy COD removed slide cancelling this year. After over 45,000 votes the majority of players have stated that they are NOT happy Call of Duty removed slide cancelling in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone. Only 36% of voters said that they were happy COD removed slide cancelling this year. https://t.co/bWf3DtD1r6

However, the community did not like the decision, and the recent verdict clearly shows they are not over it. A user named ww criticized the ones who voted for yes and stated they would be happy with anything Call of Duty has to offer.

ww @_thww @ModernWarzone the people who voted yes would play cod no matter what movement mechanics were in the game. they played wz1 for 3 years straight and the movement only got more intense each year with attachments and stims @ModernWarzone the people who voted yes would play cod no matter what movement mechanics were in the game. they played wz1 for 3 years straight and the movement only got more intense each year with attachments and stims

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone @_thww Very fair point. Most people who play COD wouldn’t notice the changes sweatier players are asking for at all, such as shooting while sliding. @_thww Very fair point. Most people who play COD wouldn’t notice the changes sweatier players are asking for at all, such as shooting while sliding.

Another user named OS BENZO pointed out that the slide canceling was a broken mechanism and "was never intended to be used in the way that it was."

OS BENZ0 @BENZOYT_ @ModernWarzone Curious to know how much of that 64% acknowledge that slide cancelling was a broken mechanic that was never intended to be used in the way that it was. @ModernWarzone Curious to know how much of that 64% acknowledge that slide cancelling was a broken mechanic that was never intended to be used in the way that it was.

ww @_thww @BENZOYT_ @ModernWarzone if it was that broken they would have fixed it within the 3 years it was used @BENZOYT_ @ModernWarzone if it was that broken they would have fixed it within the 3 years it was used

A user named The Neusance pointed out that the main issue resides elsewhere. The developers removed a movement mechanism but did not replace it with anything else in Warzone 2. Furthermore, sliding has no meaningful contribution to Call of Duty anymore.

The Neusance @_Neusance



Simply removing it made the game dry @ModernWarzone I think the issue resides in the fact that they removed it and didn’t replace it with anything else.Simply removing it made the game dry @ModernWarzone I think the issue resides in the fact that they removed it and didn’t replace it with anything else.Simply removing it made the game dry

Sarcastic maNchilD @SarcasticMnChld @ModernWarzone I don't care either way. I wish the current movement was faster all around, and sliding had an actual purpose but Warzone is the only BR currently they I enjoy. @ModernWarzone I don't care either way. I wish the current movement was faster all around, and sliding had an actual purpose but Warzone is the only BR currently they I enjoy.

While the voting result clearly shows a winning side, the comment thread on the Twitter post suggests that the community is still divided. With a new game coming this year, fans only hope Call of Duty will listen to the community and do justice this time.

