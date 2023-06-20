How to easily complete the 'Disarming Presence' mission in Warzone 2 DMZ?

Disarming Presence is a new mission in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 that arrived in the game with the Season 4 update. It is a Tier 1 mission from the Phalanx Faction. The entire mission revolves around the ISO Hemlock Assault Rifles. First, players must drop three ISO Hemlocks in a Dead Drop on any map. Next, they must kill 10 enemies with the Assault Rifle. Finally, players must safely exfiltrate from the Exclusion Zone.

The mission isn't that difficult and can be done easily if players know where to find the required weapon. Upon successfully completing it, players will be rewarded with the Honor And Glory Blueprint and 5000 XP.

Simple guide to completing the Disarming Presence mission in Warzone 2 DMZ

As previously mentioned, Disarming Presence is a three-parter. The first section of the mission will require you to drop three ISO Hemlocks in a Dead Drop. For this purpose, you can pick any Dead Drop in any Exclusion Zone (Vondel, Ashika Island, and Al Mazrah). However, ISO Hemlocks spawn at a higher rate with the AI soldiers in Vondel.

Hence, it is recommended to drop into Vondel. Then, take out isolated AI soldiers. It is advised to stick to an isolated group. This drastically reduces the chance of them appearing in hordes, making it overwhelming for you. Once eliminated, look for their bodies. Often times they will drop an ISO Hemlock. Pick it up and proceed to drop it into the Dead Drop.

Since you will need to do this three times, it is advised to clear the enemies near the Dead Drops spread across the map. This completes the first section of the mission. Next, you will have to kill 10 enemies with the ISO Hemlock. Just pick the Assault Rifle from one of the dead bodies and proceed to kill 10 more of the AI soldiers.

Location of all Dead Drops in Vondel (Image via warzonetacmap.online)

Once that is done, have an ISO Hemlock equipped and proceed to exfiltrate from the map safely. Doing so will complete the Disarming Presence mission in DMZ.

The Disarming Presence mission in Warzone 2 is easy to complete and doesn't require map hopping. However, it is worth noting that the mission must be completed on a single run and on the same map.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 4 are live. The update is available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

