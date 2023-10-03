How to toggle on and off Night Vision Goggles in Warzone 2?

Call of Duty Warzone 2 already has Night Vision Googles (NVG) that can be used to see clearly in the dark while playing DMZ mode. It is a great tool that can help players spot enemies in hard-to-see corners and take gunfights accordingly. The Season 6 Reloaded update is scheduled to mark the beginning of The Haunting event that will refresh the entire playlist for the community.

Warzone 2 is a tactical shooter and requires intense decision-making and mechanical skills to claim victory. With The Haunting event in place, the maps are going to receive a Halloween makeover that would make maps darker and filled with exotic monsters. The developers could introduce these tools in the upcoming event as a lootable item to make it easier for the player base.

This article will highlight how you can toggle on and off the Night Vision Goggles (NVG) in Warzone 2.

How to use Night Vision Goggles in Warzone 2?

Here is a quick guide to utilize the Night Vision Goggles in Activision’s battle royale.

Log in to the game with your account credentials and queue up for a match.

Make sure to carefully loot every possible corner and try to find a pair of NVG.

After you have acquired the goggles, press the keybind on your keyboard or controller to turn it on.

When the NVG turns on, your screen will provide green visuals and make it easier to see in the dark.

It is important to note that confirmations about the presence of Night Vision Goggles (NVG) is not confirmed and Activision holds the power to make decisions. However, the tool is already present in the DMZ mode so it would not be impossible for the developers to make them available for Warzone 2.

The keybind is usually “N” for the keyboard and the left D-pad button for controllers. This can also be remapped from the in-game settings tab.

Season 6 Reloaded release date

The Season 6 Reloaded update is scheduled to go live on October 17, 2023, and start The Haunting event alongside exciting game modes. The developers are bringing in a long list of new skins for both operators and weapons.

The update will change the complete visuals of the game to celebrate Halloween week.

Season 6 Reloaded new items

Some of the most noticeable additions in the game are the Diablo Lilith and Inarius operators. The Skeletor, Ash, Hellsing, and Doom packs are others in the same category that have managed to gain the attention of the masses.

Most of the bundles will also contain different emblems and weapon blueprints to expand the overall collection for both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

