How to unlock Disciple animated blueprint in Modern Warfare 3

The Disciple animated blueprint in Modern Warfare 3 is an exclusive animation cosmetic for the RAM-7 assault rifle. Featured in the game's Zombies mode, players will have to complete a series of tasks to get this camo. While it might seem challenging on the surface, in reality, the tasks are a breeze to complete especially if you have friends around.

So, get your grinding boots on and follow this guide to quickly unlock the Disciple animated blueprint in Modern Warfare 3.

How to get Disciple animated blueprint in Modern Warfare 3

The Disciple animated blueprint in Modern Warfare 3 can be unlocked by venturing into the Dark Aether rift and performing a series of tasks. Here's what your objectives are going to look like before getting this skin for the RAM-7 AR:

1) Enter the third Dark Aether Rift in MW3 Zombies

The reward for the Aether Rift (Image via Activision and YT.com/@MrFishyMcFish)

Your first task is to locate the Dark Aether Rift in Zombies. Note that this has to specifically be the new third Dark Aether Rift introduced with the latest update.

2) Complete Contracts

As you venture into the third Dark Aether Rift, you will have to complete a series of contracts in the game. It doesn't matter which contracts you complete, but a minimum of three must be fulfilled to progress toward unlocking this skin.

3) Shoot out spores and defeat Gyanxi

Gyanxi in MW3 Zombies (Image via Activision and YT.com/@MrFishyMcFish)

After completing three contracts, locate four spores in the Dark Aether Rift. These will not be random spore spawns, but rather, can only be found in the center island in the Dark Aether map. Shoot all these spores out one by one to progress to the final step.

After successfully shooting the final spore, summon Gyanxi, a Disciple antagonist in the game. It will continuously spawn minions and manglers to eliminate you. Evade its attacks and proceed to dismantle the enemy zombie with your friends.

After killing Gyanxi in the third Dark Aether realm, you will finally obtain the Disciple animated Blueprint in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. Note that this Blueprint has universal applicability and can be used in both Multiplayer and Zombies modes.

