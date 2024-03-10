How to unlock Full Shield Animated Camo for free in MW3 and Warzone

The Full Shield Animated Camo is an exclusive new reward introduced with the MW3 and Warzone Season 2 Reloaded update. It is part of the brand-new Dune: Rule of Fate event, which will last from March 6, 2024 till March 13, 2024. To obtain the event-exclusive Full Shield Animated Camo in MW3 and Warzone, be prepared to put in a lot of effort in grinding XP.

This article will provide an in-depth preview of the brand-new animated camo and the steps required to unlock it.

How to get Full Shield Animated Camo for free in MW3 and Warzone

Full Shield Animated Camo is the final reward offered in MW3 and Warzone the Dune: Rule of Fate event which can be collected by simply completing the prescribed event challenges. However, you'll have to earn enough XP to bypass all nine rewards that precede it.

Below is a list of the amount of XP you have to earn to unlock every reward in the Dune: Rule of Fate event:

Emperor's Arrival (Weapon Sticker): 10,000 XP

10,000 XP Double XP Token (One Hour): 22,250 XP

22,250 XP Ocean Sand (Weapon Sticker): 37,250 XP

37,250 XP Double Weapon XP Token (One Hour): 55,650 XP

55,650 XP Ceremony's Blade (Charm): 78,150 XP

78,150 XP Imperial Tent (Weapon Sticker): 105,750 XP

105,750 XP House Corrino (Emblem): 139,500 XP

139,500 XP The Calculus Of Power (Calling Card): 181,000 XP

181,000 XP Double Battle Pass XP Token (One Hour): 231,650 XP

231,650 XP Full Shields (Weapon Camo): 293,750 XP

In light of the above list, you must earn 293,750 XP to get your hands on this event-exclusive animated weapon camo. However, being the final reward of this entire free-reward tracker, you must simultaneously complete the XP requirement and bypass every single item to unlock Full Shield Animated Camo for free in MW3 and Warzone.

Essentially, you must courageously earn up to a total of 1,154,950 XP to finally unlock this weapon camo in the game, which can be done by playing any game mode: Multiplayer, Zombies, or even Battle Royale.

Make sure you complete all weekly and daily challenges available during this period to ease your process of grinding for this skin.

