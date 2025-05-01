How to unlock Ranked Play in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded

You can unlock Ranked Play in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded by placing among the top squads in at least 20 matches. The mid-season update introduced a plethora of changes to the Ranked ecosystem, including 150 players in the Battle Royale and new SR Values. Since the mid-season update has arrived, you will have to unlock Ranked Play once again starting from May 1, 2025, onwards.

This article will explain just how you can unlock Ranked Play in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded.

Unlock Ranked Play in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded

As mentioned earlier, you need to place among the top squads in order to unlock Ranked Play. The definition of the top squads changes based on the game mode you play before unlocking Ranked.

For Resurgence, you must place in the top six teams, and in Battle Royale matches, your squad must be one of the top 15. This pattern must be followed for at least 20 matches to unlock Ranked Play in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded.

It's also vital to note that game modes such as Battle Royale Casual and Bootcamp do not contribute towards unlocking Ranked. Therefore, it's best for players to focus on their Resurgence and BR matches.

Warzone Season 3 Reloaded will kick off on May 1, 2025. Players can now expect 150 people in their BR matches. This implies that there can now be 50 squads per match on a map. Naturally, this also increases the competition you may face from others. Therefore, out-surviving other squads becomes even more difficult in this mid-season update.

Players will also find new loot opportunities in Verdansk as the east wing of the Train Station has opened up. This area was previously sealed after the Season 3 update reintroduced the beloved map. Apart from that, the moving train is also back in the game and features the popular Recon Contract.

Overall, there are several interesting changes to look forward to after unlocking Ranked Play in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded. The game has been updated to evolve around Verdansk's physical makeup, and so new additions and restrictions will certainly make the Ranked experience refreshing for players.

