The Warhammer 40K For the Emperor event is finally live, and players have the chance to unlock the Righteous Storm blueprint. It's the ultimate reward obtainable in the crossover event, which runs from March 13 to 27, 2024. The Warhammer-themed blueprint is exclusively for the popular WSP-9 SMG.

Similar to the previous crossovers, the rewards for the event are entirely free. However, you will get a bonus XP when you purchase Warhammer-themed bundles in MW3 and Warzone from the store and use it. Here's how you can get the Righteous Storm blueprint in the game.

How to get the Righteous Storm blueprint in Warhammer 40K For the Emperor event in MW3 and Warzone

The Righteous Storm blueprint for WSP-9 SMG is an unlockable reward in the Warhammer 40K For the Emperor event. The new event shares mechanics similar to the previous Call of Duty collabs, where players need to earn XP to unlock free rewards.

XP can be obtained by completing missions from the Multiplayer, Zombies, and Battle Royale.

Each XP milestone corresponds to a free item. For the ultimate reward, players need 548,000 XP to unlock the Righteous Storm blueprint, which comes with a Warhammer-themed camo and some attachments.

Here's the complete list of attachments for the Righteous Storm blueprint:

Barrel: WSP Infiltrator Integrated Suppressor

WSP Infiltrator Integrated Suppressor Optic: FSS Spectre Microtherm

FSS Spectre Microtherm Stock: No Stock

No Stock Ammunition: 9mm Low Grain Rounds

9mm Low Grain Rounds Magazine: 40 Round Mag

All Season 2 Week 6 challenges in MW3 and Warzone

Here are the Week 6 challenges in MW3 and Warzone Season 2:

Multiplayer Challenges:

Get 15 hipfire kills with a recommended assault rifle - 2,500 XP

Get 10 double kills with recommended SMGs. - 5,000 XP

Get 10 hipfire kills with recommended LMGS.- 5,000 XP

Get 20 tac stance kills with recommended LMGs.- 5,000 XP

Get 30 hipfire kills with recommended SMGs. - 7,500 XP

Get 20 kills while ADS with a recommended shotgun. - 7,500 XP

Get 15 point blank kills with the Holger 556.- 10,000 XP

Zombies Challenges:

Get 250 kills in full-auto mode with a recommended battle rifle. - 2,500 XP

Get 150 kills with a Pack-A-Punched Longbow. - 5,000 XP

Get 250 critical kills with a Pack-A-Punched recommended weapon. - 5,000 XP

Get 250 kills with the Haymaker at Epic (purple) rarity or higher. - 5,000 XP

Get 5 special zombie critical kills with a recommended weapon. - 7,500 XP

Get 300 kills with a Pack-A-Punched Holger 556.- 7,500 XP

Get 250 kills with a silenced recommended battle rifle.- 10,000 XP

Warzone Challenges:

In Warzone, get 40 kills or assists with a recommended weapon. - 2,500 XP

In Fortune's Keep, open 20 loot caches in the northern region (Gatehouse, Keep, Terraces). - 5,000 XP

In Fortune's Keep, open 20 loot caches in the eastern region (Konni Outpost, Lighthouse, Pier, Winery). - 5,000 XP

Complete 15 contracts in Warzone. - 5,000 XP

In Fortune's Keep, open 20 loot caches in the southern region (Ground Zero). - 7,500 XP

In Fortune's Keep, open 20 loot caches in the western region (Graveyard, Overlook, Town). - 7,500 XP

In Warzone, place in the top ten 5 times. - 10,000 XP

