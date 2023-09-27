How to unlock the Skeletor Operator in Warzone 2 and MW2

The Skeletor Operator bundle will be making its way to the battlefield in Season 6 of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 (MW2). The beloved antagonist from the Masters of the Universe promises to add a uniquely terrifying touch to the game. This bundle is part of the Halloween and Haunting events, which includes other iconic horror bundles such as Diablo IV's Lilith and Inarius.

This article provides comprehensive insights regarding the bundle's expected price, release date, and content details.

Release date of the Skeletor Operator bundle in Warzone 2 and MW2

The Season 6 Battle Pass, BlackCell, and its bundle content information for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 have been revealed. According to the information, the Skeletor bundle will be available on October 17, 2023, the same day when The Haunting event goes live.

Expected price of the Skeletor Operator bundle

The highly anticipated Skeletor bundle will include an array of items, the most notable of which will be three distinct Skeletor Operator skins. These unique designs considerably increase its worth, making it an attractive buy.

However, you can expect the price to be 2400 COD points, which is roughly $20 or your local currency's equivalent.

How to get the Skeletor bundle in Warzone 2 and MW2

You can obtain the Skeletor bundle when it is released on October 17, 2023, by following the steps below:

Launch either Warzone 2 or Modern Warfare 2.

Proceed to the main menu and navigate to the store section.

Within the store, you will find the bundle in the feature section.

To purchase the Skeletor bundle, you will need to have the required amount of COD points to purchase it. If you don't have enough in-game currency, you can visit platform-specific marketplaces, such as Battle.net, Steam, PlayStation, and the Microsoft Store, to obtain the required COD points.

What's included in the Skeletor Operator bundle in Warzone 2 and MW2?

The Skeletor bundle will feature 11 unique items, which include three Operator skins, two weapon blueprints, one finishing move, a vehicle skin, a weapon charm, a sticker, a loading screen, and an emblem. The complete breakdown of the items are listed below:

Three Skeletor Operator skins

SMG " Havo c" Weapon Blueprint

c" Weapon Blueprint LMG " Grayskull Key " Weapon Blueprint

" Weapon Blueprint Finishing move " Skeletor's Malice "

" Vehicle Skin " War Sled "

" Weapon Charm " Havoc Staff"

Sticker " Skeletor "

" Loading Screen " Lord Skeletor "

" Emblem "Overlord Of Evil"

That covers everything players need to know about the upcoming Skeletor bundle in Warzone 2 and MW2.

Warzone 2 Season 6 is scheduled to go live on September 27, 2023, and will be available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.