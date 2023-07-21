How to unlock "The Boys" animated mastery camo in Modern Warfare 2?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has collaborated with Amazon Prime Video's superhero series The Boys to provide the playerbase with various cosmetics, including an animated mastery camo. A total of three new feature operator skin bundles arrived with the Season 4 Reloaded update. All the skins were designed after three famous characters from the series itself - Homelander, Starlight, and Black Noir.

Modern Warfare 2 also received a new mastery challenge that provides a special camo as its completion reward. The challenges are quite straightforward, but will require a few hours of grind to finish as the camo can be used for all classes. The challenges are available for every player and can be completed to obtain the mastery camo.

This article will outline the conditions required to clear The Boys animated mastery camo challenges in Modern Warfare 2.

How to complete the Diabolical camo challenges in Modern Warfare 2?

Activision introduces a long list of playable content with every seasonal and mid-seasonal update. However, a lot of the items are locked behind a paywall and included in the Battle Pass or only available in the game store. The publisher provides a set of camo challenges with every major update, and Season 4 Reloaded brought the Diabolical camo mastery.

Modern Warfare 2 Diabolical Camo skin (Image via Call of Duty)

The Diabolical camo is unique as it can be utilized on almost every available weapon. Fortunately, the challenges are unlocked for each player by default and do not require any additional transactions. Here is a list of all the conditions that need to be completed to obtain the Diabolical animated camo.

Assault Rifles: Score 50 Operator headshots.

Score 50 Operator headshots. Battle Rifles: Score 25 Operator kills from behind.

Score 25 Operator kills from behind. Sub Machine Guns: Score 250 Operator kills.

Score 250 Operator kills. Shotguns: Score 30 Operator kills while prone.

Score 30 Operator kills while prone. Light Machine Guns: Secure 30 Operator kills while using a suppressor.

Secure 30 Operator kills while using a suppressor. Marksman Rifles: Score 30 Operator kills while mounted.

Score 30 Operator kills while mounted. Sniper Rifles: Score 3 kills without dying 10 times.

Score 3 kills without dying 10 times. Sidearms: Score 50 enemy longshot kills.

Score 50 enemy longshot kills. Launcher: Score 40 Operator kills.

Score 40 Operator kills. Melee: Score 30 enemy kills.

Completing all the challenges will unlock the Diabolical weapon mastery camo, alongside other items. The publisher also announced via its official blog that the challenges may overlap with Daily ones and can be used as an incentive to obtain more Calling cards, Emblems, and other rewards.

Starlight skin in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 (Image via Call of Duty)

The Diabolical camo does not look special in the preview, but shocks most players as they realize that it is indeed animated. The skin has been designed with a bright red palette and intricate designs carved over the weapon's body. The shades of red are not too bright and manage to catch attention on their own due to the sinister look.

The designs on the skin itself are symmetric and repeat after an interval. The same design also moves upon the weapon and is the animated part. It interacts with the surrounding light sources to produce a sense of depth on the carvings.

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more recent updates and weapon build guides.