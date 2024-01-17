How to unlock The Boys Special LMG in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) and Warzone have received new gameplay content, including a special The Boys-themed light machine gun (LMG) blueprint. Moreover, the multiplayer mode will get a new playlist update with the Supe Siege event. The publisher is also releasing the much-awaited A-Train and Firecracker operator bundles with various exciting rewards and challenges.

The new LMG weapon and operator cosmetics will be usable in both Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. However, you will need to earn the blueprint by completing a set of associated challenges in the new event. Once you conquer the provided objectives, you will be able to use the exclusive weapon in online lobbies.

This article will highlight the best way to get The Boys LMG in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.

How to get The Boys LMG blueprint in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone

Here is a quick guide to get The Boys LMG cosmetic in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone:

Launch your game and head to your preferred mode - whether multiplayer or battle royale in The Boys Supe Siege Event.

You will need to complete the challenges provided in the event to earn exciting in-game items.

Each objective will provide you with an event-exclusive reward. The completion of all missions will unlock the final reward.

Once you complete all the challenges, The Boys LMG blueprint will be unlocked automatically and will be ready for use.

You can head over to the “Weapons” tab and equip the weapon in any loadout to use it.

It is important to note that you will need to complete all the challenges thoroughly for the blueprint to be unlocked for your account. It is a free item but may require some grind before you can utilize its destructive force against other players.

What are the challenges and rewards of The Boys event?

Here is a list of all the challenges that you will need to complete in The Boys Supe Siege event for MW3 and Warzone:

Get one Operator Heat Vision elimination in The Boys mode: Reward - Calling Card

Deactivate 20 pieces of Equipment using DDoS: Reward - Emblem

Get four Operator eliminations using the MTZ-762. Reward - Battle Pass Tier Skip

Get two Operator eliminations in a single life with the Overkill Vest equipped five times: Reward - Large Decal

Get 15 Operator Akimbo eliminations: Reward - Weapon Charm

Get seven Operator eliminations using Lethal Equipment: Reward - Double XP Token

Once all of these challenges are completed, the final Mastery Challenge reward will be provided to you. It is a special The Boys LMG and will feature four attachments, including a 150-round extended drum and incendiary ammunition for high-damage output.

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda and check out our other Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone bundle guides.

