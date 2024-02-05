How to unlock Tier 100 Shade Ghost Operator skin in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone?

A new attraction called the Shade Ghost Operator skin is reportedly arriving in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) and Warzone. Activision released an official Call of Duty blog that showcased a curious cosmetic for the Ghost Operator on the official artwork and even in the trailer for the upcoming seasonal update. However, a few leaks suggest that the skin would be included in the battle pass at the highest tier.

Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone offer a list of new cosmetic bundles through their stores and battle passes every season. The publisher even brings compelling collaborations like The Boys and the confirmed upcoming Rick Grimes bundles for Season 2. The arrival of all such items expands the choice for the community and caters to a large percentage of players who like collecting unique skins.

This article will highlight how to unlock Tier 100 Shade Ghost Operator skin in MW3 and Warzone.

How to get Shade Ghost Operator skin in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone?

The new Shade Ghost Operator skin is almost confirmed to be coming in the Season 2 Battle Pass, and the best variant would be in the highest tier.

Launch your game client, download the update, and let it install before booting up the Call of Duty HQ.

Once this is done, access the title with your account and check out all the new gameplay content that arrived with Season 2.

Go to the “Battlepass” tab on the top ribbon and look through all the available sectors.

After you find the Shade Ghost skin, seek the best and quickest path to unlock it. After completing all the required tiers, you can access the skin.

However, you must purchase the battle pass to use the skin. You can also grind the game first and purchase it later in case of any doubts.

Note that Activision has not officially confirmed that this skin would be present in the Season 2 Battle Pass. But if it is included, it will surely have a BlackCell variant of the same and possibly with golden accent colors and texture animations.

This specific cosmetic has been showcased generously in the trailer with a few close-ups and used in action-packed scenarios on the revamped Fortune’s Keep map. The Shade skin will likely become the highlight for the early season with its incredible design.

What does the Shade Ghost Operator skin look like?

The Shade Ghost Operator skin has the same gnarly mask that the character uses and features fuming animations on the head and on the forearms. It also comes with a completely blacked-out combat suit and some minimalistic designs near the arms. The vest does have a faint white accent to boost its other features.

