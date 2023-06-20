How to unlock the Tonfa in Modern Warfare 2 Season 4

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has received its much anticipated Season 4 update, which included a host of new content. The update even introduced a significant gameplay modification by boosting the base health pool, along with many tweaks. The title also saw the addition of three new weapons, one of which is a melee weapon called Tonfa, also known as T-baton.

New weapons frequently thrill the fandom, but they cannot be obtained instantly; specific milestones must be met to unlock these new weapons. This article will discuss the conditions for unlocking the melee weapon Tonfa.

The unlocking procedure for the new melee weapon Tonfa in Modern Warfare 2 Season 4

Tonfa is a new melee weapon in Modern Warfare 2's Season 4 update. It's an edgeless melee weapon made of strong polymer that provides physical impact without dulling or breaking. This weapon is versatile, comfortable, and devastating in the correct hands.

Melee weapons are not a particularly practical alternative, but getting kills with them is immensely satisfying. Unlocking Tonfa on your own is not possible. It will need the collaborative support of the whole community participating in the Assault on Vodel event that was launched with the Season 4 update.

The event is divided into two sections. The first is the community challenges, in which the aggregate medals gained by the community will be measured, and the awards will be handed to the whole Modern Warfare 2 community, depending on the results. Tonfa is the last reward that will be unlocked if all participants have gathered 200 million medals.

Assault on Vondel Community Challenge (Image via YouTube/ Tridzo)

The second segment is for individual challenges. You must complete specific challenges to gather medals and receive exciting rewards while contributing to the community challenge.

How to receive medals via the Assault on Vondel event in Modern Warfare 2?

Assault on Vondel is a one-of-a-kind event in which you must fulfill specific challenges to obtain medals. There will be one medal awarded for each task. There are 39 challenges to complete to get a certain number of medals. However, there are two challenges that might earn you an endless number; you can participate in these two events several times, and you will gain one medal upon completion each time.

There are 30 challenges present in Warzone 2's Vondel map and nine in Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer.

The two specific challenges that you can participate in multiple times:

Place 5th or higher in any Warzone match

Get 15 kills in a winning multiplayer match

The Assault on Vondel event is live till July 7, 2023. As a result, gamers should take part in this event to receive special individual and community awards in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

