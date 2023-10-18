How to unlock Tricks Konig operator skin in Warzone 2 The Haunting

Call of Duty Warzone 2 is currently hosting The Haunting event to celebrate Halloween and has special limited-time events that provide free cosmetics through the Soul Capture event. The skins are not free but can be purchased by exchanging a set number of Souls extracted from the bodies of eliminated enemy operators. It is a fairly straightforward event and acts as an additional incentive for players to grind the game.

The Haunting in Warzone 2 has brought some alluring bundles, such as the Diablo collaboration. Fortunately, the developers have included a long list of items that can be claimed without paying extra - be it through challenges or daily login rewards.

This article will highlight the route to secure the Tricks operator skin in Warzone 2.

How to get the Tricks operator skin in Warzone 2

Expand Tweet

Follow the steps below to get the Tricks operator skin in Warzone 2:

Launch the game through the client with your account credentials.

You need to grind a few matches and score as many kills as possible to gather the Souls from their bodies.

These Souls are the currency for the Soul Capture event and have various cosmetics that can be claimed to expand your inventory.

You will need to purchase a total of 15 items from the list to unlock the exclusive operator skin.

It is important to note that the Tricks operator skin is described as a mastery item and will be available only for the Konig operator. Once you have secured the reward, you can equip the skin by navigating to the “Operators” tab present on the top ribbon. This skin is also exclusive to The Haunting event and may not return to the game later.

How many Souls are needed to unlock the Tricks operator skin in Warzone 2?

Warzone 2 Soul Capture event item list (Image via Activision)

The Soul Capture event features many items in the list with varying exchange rates. Thus, you will need to grind and gather a substantial amount of Souls to secure the Tricks operator skin.

Considering that you buy the cheapest available items from the event, you would have to amass around 900 Souls to unlock the mastery cosmetic. However, it is important to note that only 12 items are available for purchase in the entire list. Six more rewards will be revealed on October 24, 2023, which will also be available for purchase with Souls.

Expand Tweet

The Haunting event has brought various Halloween-themed game modes to the fold and included them in the playlist. Al Mazrah and Vondel have received the most significant visual changes, with a complete nightscape for the inaugural battle royale map alongside various paranormals and boss monsters spawning on the map.

Gamers and enthusiasts can follow Activision's official X (formerly Twitter) page for announcements and news. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates.