How to unlock Ugliest Sweater weapon blueprint in Warzone?

Call of Duty Warzone is currently hosting the Christmas event called CODMAS and introduced various new gameplay content, including the Ugliest Sweater mastery blueprint. It arrived as a part of the Santa’s Slayground mini-event alongside a total of seven other cosmetic rewards with separate challenges. You can grind the game a bit and complete the provided tasks in either Modern Warfare 3, Zombies, or the battle royale.

Warzone’s Christmas event is free-to-play, and you can easily expand your cosmetics collection. However, it is important to note that this is a limited-time event so it is better to get your hands on these items as soon as possible to not miss out on this exciting opportunity.

This article will highlight the best way to unlock the Ugliest Sweater weapon blueprint in Warzone.

How to get Ugliest Sweater weapon blueprint in Warzone?

Santa's Slayground Event page. (Image via Activision)

Here is a short guide that you can use to unlock the Ugliest Sweater DG-58 LSW weapon blueprint in Warzone:

Launch your game and go to the Warzone tab.

Once you enter the playlist, click on the “Event” tab and click on the “Santa’s Slayground” tile.

You will be presented with the challenges and their respective rewards on the screen.

After getting a clear idea of what needs to be done, you can jump into a battle royale session and start completing the missions.

You will need to complete all seven challenges to unlock the Ugliest Sweater mastery blueprint.

Once this is done, you can equip the blueprint from the “Weapons” tab into any loadout.

It is important to note that Ugliest Sweater is a weapon blueprint exclusively for the DG-58 LSW Light Machine Gun (LMG). This means that it cannot be equipped on any other weapon like the global camos that some challenges provide as rewards.

All rewards in Santa’s Slayground event

Santa's Slayground rewards (Image via Activision)

Here is a list of all the items you can get simply by completing different challenges and grinding the game:

Underbaker Sticker

Double Weapon XP Token

Battle Pass Tier Skip

Mistle Toe Charm

Deadly Knit Calling Card

Lil’ Krampus Emblem

Santa’s Right Hand Finishing Move

The entire Christmas event is slated to conclude on January 3, 2024, alongside which the challenges and rewards will also be removed. If you do not claim your winter holiday gifts during this period, there is a slim chance you will ever see them again, as the cosmetics are event-exclusive.

However, the bundles will remain in the in-game store for you to purchase. These packs will not be associated with any challenges and cannot be claimed for free, as they can only be obtained after making the necessary transactions.

The developers also ingrained in-game public events where you can hunt deer, fight against a Zombie Santa, and get high-tier loot. All such mini-events are completely free and can help you grind the game on Urzikstan that received a winter-themed makeover for CODMAS.