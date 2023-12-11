How to use Mosquito Drones in Warzone?

Call of Duty Warzone features a plethora of Killstreaks, like the Mosquito Drone, to hinder enemy movement and restrict them from pushing. These provide you a massive tactical advantage over other squads with air support and can usually be found as ground loot or can also be bought from Buy Stations spread out throughout the map.

The player base mainly utilizes the loadouts as the first and last line of defense, but the presence of a Killstreak can act as insurance for risky situations. Moreover, some of them can help you confirm kills and surveil nearby areas for enemy operators.

This article will highlight how you can use Mosquito Drones in Warzone.

How to make the most out of Mosquito Drones in Warzone?

Mosquito Drone Killstreak (Image via Activision)

Here is a quick guide that you can use to wreak havoc in the online Warzone lobbies with the help of Mosquito Drones:

Launch your game and enter a fresh battle royale or Resurgence match.

You can look for the Killstreak on your own by securing ground loot or buying it from a Buy Station.

Once you have it in your inventory, make sure you have it equipped.

You can utilize it on top of loadouts that drop from the sky and wait for enemy operators to come close.

Your drone will dive down and deal a lot of damage to the enemies, making them easy targets for you and your team.

You can also utilize this drone in gunfights, as most players will focus on your squad rather than looking up for aerial assaults.

It is important to note that Mosquito Drones are unpredictable and might not perform like you expect them to since they can only patrol a tiny area on the map. However, it can serve as your trump card if the enemy team is rushing you and can even knock out some of the members with its explosive force.

What are Mosquito Drones in Warzone?

Mosquito Drone Killstreak description (Image via Activision)

Mosquito Drones are small automated aerial missiles that hover over a small area after they are deployed. They surveil in the sky and detect enemies in the guarded region. They dive towards any trespassers and explode on contact, dealing lethal damage, and are capable of eliminating operators with ease.

However, they can easily be shot down and avoided if you can spot them while they dive down. You can also get to cover and avoid taking damage from the missile’s explosion to survive sudden attacks.

How to unlock Mosquito Drones?

Mosquito Drone unlock criteria (Image via Activision)

If you own a copy of Modern Warfare 3 (MW3), you can unlock the Mosquito Drone by simply playing the game and leveling up your account to rank 23. The Killstreak will become available in your inventory and can be equipped from the Weapons tab in the top ribbon.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more Warzone updates.