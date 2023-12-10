How to use Scatter Mines in Modern Warfare 3

Scatter Mines are a piece of equipment exclusive to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. They have a unique design and their primary function is to provide recon against enemy Operators in the game. These can provide players with great outplay potential, provided they get an understanding of how this piece of tech works in-game. Not only can these be used aggressively on the field, but players can also lock down certain areas of the map with absolute ease.

This article will provide a comprehensive guide on how to use this incredibly useful tech in Modern Warfare 3.

How do Scatter Mines work in Modern Warfare 3?

Scatter Mines can be used as a tool to gather information and recon against the enemy. When deployed, these mines will continuously scan for enemies in their proximity and detonate upon detecting them. This detonation is not centered on dealing damage, but rather, proceeds to reveal their exact location by displaying a hit marker on the enemy.

Note that this revelation will not be displayed on your tac-map. It will solely be pinged on your screens, and you must keep track of where you deployed the equipment to hunt down the enemies affected by the detonation of these mines.

How to best use Scatter Mines in Modern Warfare 3

The Scatter Mines are very tactical tools that can provide incredible utility to one's team when used in the right manner. First and foremost, you should equip the Bone Conduction Headset, amidst other gear, to maximize enemy footsteps over unwanted audio clutter.

Secondly, the best means to use this piece of equipment is to block certain entry paths and also put them in high-traffic areas. You can camp these spots by placing them in inconspicuous locations and earn free eliminations off of them.

Moreover, if you have a constant fear of being flanked, there is never any harm in deploying them in your vulnerable blind spots and keeping a period check on them.

How to unlock Scatter Mines in Modern Warfare 3

These unique sets of mines are quite easy to unlock, and you must grind till you reach Player Level 18 to unlock them. They are also available in Modern Warfare Zombies and are included in your inventory cluster from the get-go.

Furthermore, unlike Field Upgrades, you should keep a tab on the supply count of your mines. Upon depletion, they do not refresh until you have acquired said equipment by looting enemies or have refreshed your entire loadout.

For more Modern Warfare 3 news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Call of Duty Section.