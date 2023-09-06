IceManIsaac claims nothing kills faster than his Lachmann 7.62 loadout in Warzone 2

Call of Duty Warzone 2 content creator IceManIsaac showcased a new Lachman 7.62 weapon build and claimed it is the best gun in the battle royale. The player provided a distinct comparison between the ISO 45, Lachmann Sub, Chimera, and more in a recent YouTube video. It contains various data about the weapon and a perfect build to make the Lachmann 7.62 a superior sniper support weapon.

Warzone 2 is currently operating in the Season 5 Reloaded update and received a list of new weapons. However, the classic Lachmann 7.62 seems to pack a heavier punch than most of the Sub Machine Guns (SMGs) in the meta.

As mentioned, IceManIsaac points out the potential that the gun has in terms of movement speed and damage output while comparing it with popular picks like the Lachmann Sub and ISO 45.

This article will highlight the best sniper support Lachmann 7.62 weapon build for Warzone 2.

Best Lachmann 7.62 sniper support weapon loadout in Warzone 2

IceManIsaac recommends the setup shown in the video for the best possible results. Here is the complete weapon build for the Lachmann 7.62 with a brief of the benefits of the attachments.

Recommended build and tuning:

Muzzle: TY-LR8 (0.65 vertical, 0.28 horizontal)

TY-LR8 (0.65 vertical, 0.28 horizontal) Barrel: LM Aurora 90 Barrel (0.24 vertical, -0.15 horizontal)

LM Aurora 90 Barrel (0.24 vertical, -0.15 horizontal) Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser (-0.29 vertical, -27.97 horizontal)

FSS OLE-V Laser (-0.29 vertical, -27.97 horizontal) Magazine: 30 Round Mag

30 Round Mag Rear Grip: LMK64 Grip (-0.55 vertical, -0.29 horizontal)

Lachmann 7.62 weapon build (Image via Activision)

The TY-LR8 muzzle increases horizontal recoil control to decrease the shakiness of the weapon while firing in full-auto mode. The LM Aurora 90 barrel attachment increases movement speed, damage range, aim-down sight (ADS) speed, and hip fire accuracy. The FSS OLE-V laser increases ADS speed, aiming stability, and sprint-to-fire speed.

The 30-round extended magazine is more than enough to down multiple players due to its damage output per bullet. The LMK64 rear grip further boosts sprint-to-fire speed and ADS speed for greater handling and mobility.

Best Lachmann 7.62 sniper support class setup in Warzone 2

Lachmann 7.62 class setup (Image via Activision)

Here is what you can use to maximize the Lachmann 7.62’s value in a sniper support role.

Secondary Weapon

Signal 50

Perk Package

Base Perk 1: Overkill

Overkill Base Perk 2: Double Time

Double Time Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Bird’s Eye

Equipment

Smoke Grenade

Frag Grenade

How to unlock the Lachmann 7.62 in Warzone 2?

Weapon unlock through progression (Image via Activision)

The Lachmann 7.62 is one of the beginner weapons that came out with the battle royale’s release itself. Here is how you can obtain this battle rifle quickly.

You have to grind for a few matches and rank your account up to Level 16. The progression reward includes the Lachmann 7.62 itself.

You can now equip the weapon in a loadout through the “Weapons” tab in the home menu for Warzone 2. Level up the gun to unlock new attachments for your builds.

