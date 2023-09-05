Best loadout for Sniper playstyle in Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded

Call of Duty Warzone 2 recently received the Season 5 Reloaded update with several weapon adjustments. The player base can finally utilize one-shot snipers due to the presence of explosive ammunition. However, all sniper rifles are not equal, and only a handful can cater to this role. The FJX Imperium is currently the fan-favorite weapon for this role and is usually paired with a strong close-range weapon.

Warzone 2 is a tactical shooter at its core and has a steep learning curve for snipers. Building a one-shot sniper and creating a new class is not enough, as the player base also needs to pour in hours to perfect their shots. One of the most crucial parts of creating such a loadout is the selection of a secondary weapon that can help players maintain their style.

This article will highlight the best loadout for Snipers in Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded.

Best FJX Imperium and Chimera loadout in Warzone 2

FJX Imperium weapon build (Image via Activision)

Here is a complete build for both the sniper and the support weapon for the battle royale title. This can be utilized in all modes that are currently available in the game.

FJX Imperium

Recommended build and tuning:

Muzzle: Nilsound 90

Nilsound 90 Laser: VLK LZR 7mW (-0.5 vertical, -51 horizontal)

VLK LZR 7mW (-0.5 vertical, -51 horizontal) Optic: SP-X 80 6.6x (-3 vertical, -0.15 horizontal)

SP-X 80 6.6x (-3 vertical, -0.15 horizontal) Rear Grip: Skull-40 (-1 vertical, -0.45 horizontal)

Skull-40 (-1 vertical, -0.45 horizontal) Ammunition: .408 Explosive

The entire weapon build boosts the FJX Imperium’s bullet velocity, aim-down sight (ADS) speed, sprint-to-fire speed, and aiming stability. The .408 Explosive ammunition is crucial for this build as it makes the weapon capable of one-shot kills.

Chimer weapon build (Image via Activision)

Chimera

Recommended build:

Barrel: 6.5″ EXF Vorpal

6.5″ EXF Vorpal Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Underbarrel: Schlager Tango

Schlager Tango Rear Grip: Bruen Flash Grip

Bruen Flash Grip Magazine: 45 Round Mag

The Chimera is built around agility with an increase to its ADS and movement and sprint-to-fire speeds. The increased damage range, with the help of the barrel attachment, makes it even better for medium-range combat.

Best FJX Imperium class setup in Warzone 2

Warzone 2 Class setup (Image via Activision)

The FJX Imperium can handle most of the long-range skirmishes and would need a weapon that had both agility and damage output as a secondary. The Chimera seems perfect for this role and can be utilized to push enemies who are downed by the sniper rifle. Here is what you can use to make the most out of both weapons.

Primary Weapon

FJX Imperium

Secondary Weapon

Chimera

Perk Package

Base Perk 1: Overkill

Overkill Base Perk 2: Double Time

Double Time Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: High Alert

Equipment

Smoke Grenade

Throwing Knife

Field Upgrade

Munitions Box

How to unlock the FJX Imperium and Chimera in Warzone 2

The FJX Imperium and Chimera are comparatively older weapons and can be unlocked either by completing the weapon challenges or from the DMZ mode. Here is how you can obtain both weapons for your battle royale inventory.

Go into the DMZ mode after launching the Call of Duty HQ on your system. You have to find both FJX Imperium and Chimera before exfilling out to unlock them in your account. You can choose to find and extract one weapon at a time.

You need to secure a total of 30 one-shot kills with any sniper rifle to unlock the FJX Imperium and a total of 2 kills using an Assault Rifle in 15 different matches to unlock the Chimera.

