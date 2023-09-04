Best Chimera loadout in Warzone 2 after Season 5 Reloaded buff

In the Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded update, Chimera was one of the few Assault Rifles to have received a buff. The weapon saw numerous changes to its damage profile, rendering it more effective across distances and situations. Hence, players who previously relied on the Kastov 74u for a small form factor rifle have switched to the buffed Assault Rifle for its better time-to-kill statistics.

However, it has a few issues and isn't perfect right out of the box. For instance, the gun, when compared to the 74u, lacks mobility and has a lower bullet velocity. This statistic isn't ideal in the Battle Royale title. Hence, players looking to use the firearm must curate a proper loadout considering the gun's pros and cons.

That said, in this article, we'll take a closer look at the best loadout for the rifle to use in Warzone, including the best Perk Package and Equipment.

Best Chimera loadout after the Season 5 Reloaded buff in Warzone 2

Best Chimera loadout for Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded (Image via Activision)

The Chimera after the Season 5 Reloaded buff in Warzone 2 is nearly perfect. But a proper loadout would help players get the most out of it. Here are all the different attachments you should be using with the rifle:

Barrel: 10" SA Phoenix (+0.42 vertical, +0.34 horizontal)

10" SA Phoenix (+0.42 vertical, +0.34 horizontal) Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56 (+0.70 vertical, -0.35 horizontal)

FTAC Ripper 56 (+0.70 vertical, -0.35 horizontal) Magazine: 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Laser: VLK LZR 7MW (-0.40 vertical, -41.13 horizontal)

VLK LZR 7MW (-0.40 vertical, -41.13 horizontal) Optic: Slimline Pro (Tune as per preference)

They will affect the firearm in the following ways:

10" SA Phoenix improves the damage range and bullet velocity and helps with recoil control. Being able to connect all the shots after a damage buff will be crucial, and this attachment makes the job easier.

FTAC Ripper 56 stabilizes the aim of the gun as well as the recoil. It also helps to improve accuracy, especially for mid and long-range engagements.

45 Round Mag ensures that players don't run out of bullets quickly. In the BR title, players would often equip shields; consequently, the number of bullets required to kill an enemy is much higher than in Modern Warfare 2.

VLK LZR 7MW improves the aim-down-sight and sprint-to-fire speeds. It is a must for players who prefer to play aggressively. The laser also stabilizes the as a bonus.

Slimline Pro is a fantastic Optical sight in the game. It's clean and gives players a precise picture of the targets. However, Optics are highly preferential, and users should pick the one that suits their playstyle.

Best class setup for the Chimera in Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded

Building the best Class setup for the Chimera in Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded (Image via Activision)

Although the Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded buff allowed the Chimera to outshine other weapons in the game, without proper Perk Package and Equipment, players would always be at a disadvantage. Hence, the following selections are recommended:

Secondary weapon

X13 Auto/FTAC Siege

Perk Package

Base Perk 1: Bomb Squad

Bomb Squad Base Perk 2: Double Time

Double Time Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Quick Fix/High Alert

Equipment

Tactical: Stun Grenades

Stun Grenades Lethal: Semtex

How to unlock the Chimera in Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded?

Guide to unlocking the Chimera in Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded (Image via Activision)

Unlocking the Chimera in Season 5 Reloaded of Warzone 2 is straightforward. Here's how you can acquire it:

Get two kills using an Assault Rifle in 15 different matches.

Extract it from DMZ.

Once obtained, it is advised to play a few matches with it to unlock the various attachment slots as well as the attachments suggested in this guide. If you can get the gun to the maximum level, it will unlock the tuning feature, allowing you to customize even the attachments.

