Metaphor's secret Lachmann Shroud loadout is "broken" in Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded

The latest Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded update introduces the Lachmann Shroud, a brand-new SMG designed to dominate close-range combat. The Shroud is fundamentally identical to the existing Lachmann Sub. This new SMG is a 9mm integrally suppressed submachine gun that is similar to the MP5-SD. The Shroud can only use burst or semi-auto fire.

The Warzone environment is continuously evolving, with new weapons and loadouts constantly redefining the meta. The MP5 boasts one of the highest TTKs in the game and, when used appropriately, could prove to be a game changer. It may be unpopular owing to its single-fire mode, but if mastered, it can be overpowering on the Warzone 2 battlefield.

This is a recommended loadout for the Lachmann Shroud by YouTuber Metaphor, who claims the build will make the gun "broken" in Warzone 2 Season 5.

Best loadout setup for Lachmann Shroud in Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded

Lachmann Shroud loadout in Warzone 2 (Image via YouTube/Metaphor)

The Lachmann Shroud performs best as an SMG/AR hybrid because it provides an excellent blend of mobility, handling, and effective range. This build works best for single-fire mode on the gun. It was recommended by Metaphor to clear out squads on the battlefield:

Barrel: 170mm Grapple VI

170mm Grapple VI Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Stock: Meer Recoil-56 Factor

Meer Recoil-56 Factor Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Rear grip: Lachmann TCG-10

The 170mm Grapple VI barrel boosts muzzle velocity, damage range, and recoil while reducing aim down sight (ADS) time and mobility. To compensate for the lower fire rate, it's best to employ the VLK LZR 7mW laser attachment, which boosts the SMG's sprint-to-fire speed and ensures you nail the first shots.

The FSS Sharkfin 90 underbarrel attachment boosts the aiming idle stability of the gun. The Meer Recoil-56 Factor stock improves the aiming stability, reduces the recoil of the gun, and increases the sprint speed of the character deployed.

Players must opt for the Lachmann TCG-10 rear grip to keep this SMG as accurate as possible. It offers great recoil control and makes the Lachmann Shroud more accurate at mid-range

Best class setup for Lachmann Shroud in Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded

This is the recommended class setup for the Lachmann Shroud in Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded:

Tactical Equipment: Stim

Stim Lethal Equipment: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Base Perks: Double Time and Bomb Squad

Double Time and Bomb Squad Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Ghost

A Frag Grenade is an excellent choice for lethal equipment due to its destructive power as well as its capacity, making it more difficult for enemies to escape. Additionally, a Stim works well in the tactical slot because it allows you to heal quickly and engage in back-to-back gunfights.

Like most SMGs, excels from an offensive play style in which you move around the map frequently. Using Double Time, which doubles the duration of Tactical Sprint, is recommended to help with this.

The Bomb Squad perk will render you more immune to explosive damage from both equipment and rockets. Fast Hands is a must-have Bonus Perk with the Shroud due to its sluggish reload speed for a Submachine Gun.

The finest Ultimate Perk is Ghost, which works incredibly well with the internal suppressor of the SMG. Outside of the rare Advanced UAV, you will never appear on the enemy radar with this combination.

Call of Duty Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded is live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.