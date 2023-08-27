Top 5 meta SMG loadouts in Warzone 2 Season 5 after August 16 update

In Warzone 2, SMGs are some of the most dependable weapons to utilize in close to medium-range gunfights. The meta of Warzone evolves with each major update, and Season 5 is certainly no different. While Season 4 and Season 4 Reloaded were all concerned with the Shotguns meta, the new update for the current season is all about the SMGs.

The Season 5 patch update has brought about some significant changes to the condition of weapon balance. It's no wonder that Submachine Guns (SMG) got caught up in these modifications, given their prominence in Warzone.

Overall, these improvements in Season 5 have resulted in a much more diverse SMG meta. In this article, we are going to list the top five meta SMG loadouts in Warzone 2 after the August 16 update recommended by YouTuber WhosImmortal.

Top 5 SMG meta loadouts for Warzone 2 Season 5

1) MX9 Loadout

MX9 loadout in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The MX9 is an SMG that, when used correctly, can easily destroy your opponents. This AUG variation allows players to move quickly throughout the map, which is vital in a fast-paced CoD like MW2.

The Submachine Gun allows players to move quickly, making them a difficult target for any opponent on the CoD battlefield. This gun has a low recoil, moderate damage, and a decent fire rate.

Recommended loadout:

Barrel: 16.5" Bruen S901

16.5" Bruen S901 Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Magazine: 32 Round Mag

32 Round Mag Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip

Bruen Q900 Grip Comb: FTAC C11 Riser

2) Vaznev-9k Loadout

Vaznev-9k loadout in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

While still powerful in multiplayer, the Vaznev-9K is no longer the undisputed monarch of Warzone's SMGs. A series of nerfs reduced its raw killing power, making its competitor weapons more popular.

This weapon's recoil is quite easy to manage and has exceptional accuracy even without attachments, making it an excellent Submachine Gun for beginners.

Recommended loadout:

Barrel: KAS-1 381mm

KAS-1 381mm Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Stock: Otrezat Stock

Otrezat Stock Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip

True-Tac Grip Magazine: 45 Round Mag

3) VEL 46 Loadout

VEL 46 loadout in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The VEL 46 has always been a solid pick in Warzone 2, but Season 5 upgrades have moved it to the top tier. It still boasts great handling and easy-to-control recoil, but it also has the damage to compete with the best Warzone has to offer.

With enough headshots mixed in, the VEL's TTK becomes nearly unrivaled, though most enemies will not have the chance to take advantage.

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: Lockshot KT85

Lockshot KT85 Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Rear Grip: Schlager Soldier Grip

Schlager Soldier Grip Stock: Demo RXT Stock

Demo RXT Stock Magazine: 50 Round Mag

4) Lachmann Sub Loadout

Lachmann Sub loadout in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

Lachmann Sub is still a fantastic meta option and, arguably, the best Submachine Gun. Although it lacks the DPS of our top pick, the overall feel and consistency make it an excellent choice for most gunfights.

This MP5-inspired SMG has good range, recoil, mobility, and everything else. It's a versatile option that never feels out of place in Warzone 2.

Recommended loadout:

Barrel: L38 Falcon 226mm

L38 Falcon 226mm Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Magazine: 50 Round Drum

50 Round Drum Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10

Lachmann TCG-10 Ammunition: 9mm Overpressured +P

5) ISO 45 Loadout

ISO 45 loadout in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

With its introduction in Season 4, the ISO 45 quickly became the finest close-range gun and SMG. It was nerfed shortly after to bring it in line with its competition.

Despite the nerf, the ISO 45 remains the greatest Submachine gun due to its incredible time to kill up close. It isn't as adaptable as the Lachmann Sub or VEL 46, but that's irrelevant since you can outgun them.

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: Lockshot KT85

Lockshot KT85 Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Stock: SK-3 Cheetah

SK-3 Cheetah Magazine: 45 Round Drum

45 Round Drum Rear Grip: EXP Shear

This is to note that all of the above-listed SMG loadouts are not in any particular order. Follow the Sportskeeda Call of Duty section for more information and guides.