Is Captain Price alive in Modern Warfare 3 (2023) campaign?

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) campaign is fairly unique, as Sledgehammer Games introduced some new Open Combat missions and showcased the struggle of Task Force 141 against Vladimir Makarov’s destructive plans. Captain Price leads his group and collaborates with others like Kate and Farah to track down the escaped antagonist and bring him to justice.

Modern Warfare 3’s campaign mode is a small part of the entire game but continues the storyline that began with its prequels. However, the missions are not easy and portray the loss of many significant characters' lives in the campaign mode.

That said, this article highlights Captain Price’s status in Modern Warfare 3’s campaign.

Note: This piece contains spoilers about the Modern Warfare 3 storyline.

Does Captain Price lose his life in Modern Warfare 3?

No, Captain John Price does not die in the Modern Warfare 3 campaign mode. The final mission, called Trojan Horse, ends with a cutscene showcasing Captain Price, Gaz, and Ghost near a cliff in a canyon, promising to finish the mission and capture Makarov. Unfortunately, Soap loses his life while trying to fight the antagonist in the midst of defusing a highly lethal chemical bomb.

Captain Price also gets shot by Vladimir Makarov on the underground train tracks but manages to get back up. At this point, you (Price) get a chance to fight back with a handgun but can only take down some Konni Soldiers while Makarov exits through a tunnel. Soap manages to wound the antagonist with a deep knife stab but, unfortunately, loses the fight and receives a fatal gunshot.

After Makarov escapes, Price and Gaz band together and defuse the bomb and save countless lives. However, this leaves Task Force 141 with only three members after Soap’s inevitable death in the skirmish. This unfortunate series of events leads to the death of one of the most popular fictional characters in the entire franchise.

The last part of the cutscene showcases General Shepherd entering his office and Captain Price waiting for him in a dark corner. The latter proceeds to take down the General in his own seat, which ties up one of the biggest loose ends in the Modern Warfare series.

Will Captain Price return in Modern Warfare 4?

Captain Price is likely to make a comeback in the Modern Warfare 4 storyline, considering Vladimir Makarov managed to escape and could return. However, this cannot be confirmed as Activision has not announced any details about a Modern Warfare 3 sequel.

Moreover, Modern Warfare 4 will likely take a while and release around November 2026 to accommodate the release of other Call of Duty titles.

Fans and enthusiasts can follow the official Call of Duty X (formerly Twitter) page for announcements and news.