Is there going to be a Warzone 3 with the launch of Modern Warfare 3?

With recent Modern Warfare 3 leaks hinting at the arrival of a new Battle Royale map, fans are questioning whether it will be deemed Warzone 3 or an addition to Warzone 2. MW3 is a couple of months away from its launch, and as we edge closer to it, various details about the upcoming title have surfaced online. This includes the title's official logo, arsenal, changes to the mini-map, the Perks, and more.

However, one of the most discussed leaks is the new battle royale map that's coming with MW3. Call of Duty: Warzone 1 (now renamed to Warzone Caldera) launched a couple of months after Modern Warfare's (2019) release. The game then incorporated content from Black Ops Cold War and Vanguard and continued being the primary Battle Royale title for the franchise.

In 2022, Modern Warfare 2 was launched, and soon after Warzone 2 went live, the original WZ game ended. Hence, with Modern Warfare 3 just around the corner, the debate of whether fans will get to see Warzone 3 has only heated up. Hence, in this article, we'll take a closer look at the possibility of Warzone 3 after Modern Warfare 3's launch.

Will Warzone 3 be released alongside Modern Warfare 3?

New Warzone map coming in MW3 looks amazing, slide cancelling is in the current build (it was also in mw2 but removed)



No giant hill middle of the map, tons of buildings and pois unlike caldera, lots of areas that look memorable.



I think it will be a lot of peoples fav map.

To put it simply, the release of Modern Warfare 3 will not be immediately followed by the launch of Warzone 3. According to the leaks, MW3 will only introduce a new battle royale map to the series which will be playable within Warzone 2. Moreover, considering the fact that Activision has renamed Warzone 2 to Warzone, it is highly unlikely that we'll get to see a 'Warzone 3' anytime soon.

The recent leaks suggest that the new BR map will be joining MW3 with its Season 1 update, which is expected to go live on December 5, 2023. It will feature areas of Las Almas and will feature a ton of buildings.

According to Call of Duty content creator Metaphor, the map "is VERY Verdansk-like" and features locations from the original MW3's maps such as Overwatch. Metaphor also claims that areas such as Countdown from COD 4 are present on the new map.

If rumors are to go by, the new map will be in fact called 'Las Almas', which is an important location in Modern Warfare 2's Campaign mode.

This covers everything you need to know about the new Battle Royale map coming to Modern Warfare 3. However, it is worth noting here that most of the details have been derived from leaks and statements of reputed individuals in the industry.

Call of Duty is yet to officially update their fans about the recent developments and hence, this information should be taken with a grain of salt. Players looking forward to MW3 should catch the COD 2023 reveal event in Season 5 of Warzone 2's DMZ.

Call of Duty 2023 in-game Reveal Event



Call of Duty 2023 in-game Reveal Event

New Faction Showdown Event

Two 6v6 and Two Gunfight MP maps at launch

It's a Showdown. Everything you need to know about Season 05 of Call of Duty #Warzone and #MWII Call of Duty 2023 in-game Reveal Event New Faction Showdown Event Two 6v6 and Two Gunfight MP maps at launch 50 years of hip-hop celebration

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's Season 5 will go live on August 2, 2023. The update will be available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.