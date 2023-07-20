Is Modern Warfare 3 just another multiplayer or will it bring a new Warzone again?

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) is reportedly the upcoming shooter title that Activision will publish. The video game giant is working with several developer studios to bring back one of the most classic titles in the Call of Duty series. However, the time gap between the release of Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2 and the sequel may confuse whether we will receive a new battle royale.

Modern Warfare 3 has become the talk of the show after Activision disclosed its intention to launch a new game in November 2023. The hype surrounding the title increased after various Twitter accounts leaked upcoming features that could be included in the game and key dates informing when the beta test phases might start.

Let us look at the possible MW3 release and its effects on the battle royale.

Will Modern Warfare 3 have Warzone?

Modern Warfare 3 original gameplay screenshot (Image via Call of Duty)

The release period for Modern Warfare 3 was announced due to Microsoft’s acquisition case. Activision mentioned that the next game would be released in November 2023 but did not confirm an exact date for the public release. Since the news broke, data miners and leakers have been trying to dig new files to figure out key elements of the upcoming game.

One of the leaks hinted that MW3 might come with a similar User Interface (UI) currently available with Modern Warfare 2. This factor suggests various new routes the publisher might take from the release.

The unified platform for hosting both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 across all supported platforms was one of the most significant developments. The developer may use this existing technology and introduce Modern Warfare 3 in the same shared platform. This method has some advantages and can be a step towards improving the overall gaming experience.

Original Modern Warfare 3 picture (Image via Call of Duty)

The developer could loop in MW3 with the existing Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 on the same platform. This would allow the player base to easily access all recent Call of Duty titles in a common spot. However, Activision’s new multiplayer launch may not bring a new Warzone.

The unconfirmed leaks only suggest the existence of a multiplayer title and not a new battle-royale game. The developer could take this chance and introduce new playable content, like new maps and game modes, to Warzone 2 instead. The hype around the new game could successfully catapult the active player count.

A recent Tweet also suggested that the inaugural season for MW3 might introduce a new Warzone map. Despite all the commotion, Activision could choose to update all three titles simultaneously while trying to attract new players with MW3.

It is important to note that Activision has not officially confirmed any information about MW3. The final gameplay and features may be widely different on public release. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more recent updates.