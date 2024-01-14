Is Warzone bringing back DMZ?

Call of Duty: Warzone used to feature a popular mode called DMZ, but the new version of this game omitted it. It was a free-to-play experience that many fans miss in this newer offering. Despite the developers refraining from making any statements regarding the mode's future, a recent post by Raven Software has provided a hint. However, it wasn't direct, and its exact name was not used.

This article will go through the post in detail, analyzing all available information to provide the best possible answer regarding the return of this mode in Warzone.

Is Warzone set to bring back the DMZ mode?

The return of this mode in Warzone remains uncertain, but it's highly possible that it will make a comeback in the future. The title is set to release its Season 1 Reloaded update on January 17, 2024, which will introduce some interesting features familiar to DMZ fans and mark their first appearance in the Battle Royale mode. These notable additions include the Weapon Case feature in Warzone and Covert Exfil.

Weapon Case was available in DMZ, designating a specific area where players could go and search for a Weapon Case at the beginning of a match. Once it was acquired, the gamer's location would be revealed to everyone else in the game. This feature is now being incorporated into WZ.

Additionally, Covert Exfil is a new concept in Warzone but has certain similarities to a DMZ feature called the Heavy Chopper that lets players exfil from a region early.

Raven Software has remarked that both features complement each other and will bring excitement to the battle royale experience. The developers also mentioned plans to introduce a dedicated mode in the future that incorporates these elements:

"We're looking forward to the new challenges that these features will provide and to your continued feedback once the mode is available."

Fans can anticipate that, instead of introducing a brand-new mode, Raven Software may find it more practical to revive DMZ. This is because it established itself in the older WZ as a well-liked inclusion and already has a dedicated fanbase.

Although no concrete information is available regarding this mode's return, players are encouraged to voice their desire to see it come back, as the developers are constantly taking community feedback into account.

