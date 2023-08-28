JGOD explains why "you shouldn't pre-order" Modern Warfare 3 right now

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 is currently available for pre-orders, but JGOD presented a few points as to why it might not be the best idea to do so. The famous Call of Duty content creator gave his opinion in a recent YouTube video for anyone who thinks they would miss out on important gameplay content without pre-ordering:

"Today's video is gonna talk about why you shouldn't pre-order this Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3. Am I saying you shouldn't buy the game? No, do whatever you want with your money. But I highly recommend waiting before you pre-order because you're really not missing out."

MW3 can be pre-purchased from the official website or the current Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 menus. All players receive a notification about the upcoming shooter title at the start of MW2 or the battle royale. The menu also provides an option to buy the game's standard or Vault edition.

This article will highlight JGOD’s reasons not to pre-order Modern Warfare 3 just yet.

Modern Warfare 3 pre-order tips by CoD guru JGOD

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 aims to correct a long list of problems that the player base encountered in its prequel and the battle royale counterpart. The developer has already announced that the game would feature increased overall movement speed and a completely new stance. Moreover, it will also feature reload and slide cancel mechanics.

Fans can choose to pay the premium price and claim the game before its official public release. However, this may not benefit all players who have been a part of the community for several years. Without proper hands-on experience, the hype surrounding Modern Warfare 3 is only promises made by the developer and a short glance at the campaign mode. This could lead to an unsatisfactory experience in the game’s official public launch.

Considering that the shooter will be available for free for a limited amount of time in the open beta phase, the smart move would be to participate in it for a better understanding of the game. The changes seem significant on paper but may not be as great as the excitement around the announcements. This holds true as players would not lose out on anything even if they do not pre-order.

Furthermore, JGOD cites that the COD NEXT 2023 event is slated to showcase the game in its entirety to unveil more gameplay footage, including multiplayer modes and weapons. The event could make or break the community’s opinion on Activision’s upcoming title.

The Shadow Ban loop is a major concern as both MW2 and MW3 will be sharing a common platform. This issue could persist in the new title, causing unwarranted matchmaking bans and negatively impacting the overall gameplay experience.

JGOD recommends for players who do not own MW2, some of the new features from MW3 are reportedly scheduled to make their way into Warzone 2 in December 2023. This could be an excellent opportunity to play the updated battle royale and then consider buying the latest multiplayer title since none of the progress in the beta phase carries over to the official launch.

