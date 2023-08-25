How long does Warzone 2 shadow ban last?

Call of Duty Warzone 2 faces a major issue of cheaters in almost every online lobby, whether it is battle royale or resurgence. The developer introduced the Ricochet anti-cheat system to filter out such players and help the community experience a fair playing ground. However, the anti-cheat does not ban every suspicious account and instead puts a shadow ban.

Warzone 2 is a tactical shooter where every move needs to be calculated to score consecutive wins. Reports of players being suspended wrongfully are no surprise for a massive multiplayer title like Modern Warfare 2 and its battle-royale counterpart. During the shadow ban, players can surf through their account and go in-game but not queue in for any type of match.

This article will highlight shadow bans' current flow and potential duration in Warzone 2.

Warzone 2 shadow ban duration and account review

Call of Duty Warzone 2 managed to garner a massive player base. Due to its free-to-play nature, the activity of miscreants soured as a percentage of players employed third-party tools to gain unfair advantages.

The Ricochet anti-cheat engine can detect some of the most common hack tools and takes precise action after flagging accounts. However, the case is different when the system cannot determine if the player is cheating or simply skilled.

This is where shadow bans come into play as the game marks certain users for their performance in-game. The accounts are generally disabled from queuing into the matchmaking system to prevent any further cases of cheating.

Here is how you can check your account activity and if you have been shadow-banned.

The easiest method is to turn on your game and try to queue for a match. Your account may have been flagged if the matchmaking takes too long and does not put you in a lobby.

You can also email Activision’s support team to enquire about this issue. The team generally responds quickly with relevant information about the account.

A ban appeal system is set in place by the publishers where you can log in to your account and observe its status. If your account is eligible for an appeal, you can submit the necessary ticket and wait for the support team's decision.

It is important to note that Activision does not accept any appeals for temporary bans and under-review accounts. The appeal system can only be used in case of permanent ban of the account.

The accounts that are under review usually take around two weeks to reach a final verdict. This is primarily because the support team conducts the review processes as the anti-cheat system merely flags the accounts. The account is removed from the shadow ban status once the team clears it.

Shadow bans can also result from severe reports from different players over a series of matches. The reports can pile up and cause the anti-cheat engine to temporarily ban and flag the account for further review.

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more recent updates.