Warzone 2 cheaters are openly hacking and streaming on TikTok

Call of Duty Warzone 2 seems to have a massive cheater problem with some live streaming their matches on TikTok. This is a severe issue, as using third-party tools to gain an advantage over other players is considered an in-game punishable offense. Accounts can get suspended and permanently banned if caught cheating by the anti-cheat system.

Warzone 2 received a recent update that bolstered Ricochet’s (anti-cheat engine) strength and increased its net to detect cheaters. Despite the publisher’s best efforts, some hack tool users still plague the lobbies. This creates an unfavorable battlefield for others and can directly affect the player count.

Let us look at the community’s response to cheaters live-streaming Warzone 2 on TikTok.

Warzone 2 hackers go live on social media platforms like TikTok

Call of Duty Warzone 2 was previously infested by many cheaters shortly after its launch. Activision assured the community that the new Ricochet Anti-Cheat System would minimize the number of hackers in the game and eventually provide a spotless environment. However, miscreants have found new ways to inject hack tools and utilize them in the latest battle royale.

Warzone 2 player “masterveerappan” posted a video on Reddit showcasing a TikTok user live-streaming a match with various hack tools turned on. This is disheartening for the player base, as most are pouring in hours to increase their skill level while blatant cheaters roam freely.

The clip is 37 seconds long and clearly shows that the player utilizes wall hacks and a strong aimbot. Both these tools can practically ensure that the player never catches off-guard or misses a single shot. This becomes obvious after the user blatantly tracks an enemy through the walls and takes them down.

The cheater can be seen instantly locking on to a player on the roof and then locking on to another to the left. They can also see the exact position others hold with a clear skeletal marker showing their posture. This is nearly impossible to deal with or even hope to retaliate as the cheater already knows what the enemies are trying to do.

Other Warzone 2 players chime in the comment section and discuss how using cheats must be boring and lower player retention. Another player mocks the game and sarcastically comments that it is a kill-cam bug, not cheats.

Some players believe most of these live streams may showcase previously recorded matches. It was also reported that such videos would be streamed on multiple accounts and repeated occasionally.

Social media platforms like TikTok were not created for game streams, so they do not have any rules regarding cheaters. This is why most hack users try to stream on such platforms without worrying about getting banned or shutting down the stream itself.

