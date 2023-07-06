"This is happening almost every game" - Warzone 2 cheaters are back despite the new anti-cheat overhaul

Call of Duty Warzone 2 recently received its Season 4 update. It also received an aggressive new patch that strengthened the Ricochet anti-cheat system. However, the reign of cheaters seems to have increased further and created an unfair battlefield for other players. Some users have grown tired and voiced their concerns about the game's current state in a Reddit discussion.

Warzone 2 suffered various bugs and problems when the game was first launched. A plague of hackers also took over most servers, making it nearly impossible for regular players to experience the battle royale. The developers dealt with this issue by increasing the activity of the anti-cheat system in the past.

Let us take a closer look at the cheater problem in Warzone 2 despite recent anti-cheat changes.

Why is there an increase in Warzone 2 cheaters even after fortifying the anti-cheat system?

Activision introduces a long list of changes with every seasonal and mid-seasonal update. The developers are tasked with fine-tuning every change as they have to risk the balance of the entire title with different implementations. Both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 recently received a dedicated patch that increased the strength of the Ricochet anti-cheat system.

The player base has shown concern after encountering an increased number of cheaters in the game. This can be quite troublesome as the publisher released the effectiveness of its anti-cheat engine in their official blog. The comments started piling up in the discussion after the post was created with a clip showcasing a blatant hacker.

It is quite disheartening to see that a game with such potential is being destroyed by cheaters. The clip shows a player with the nametag “Maryee#4751746” straight up beaming distant players. The video also shows the player’s crosshair snapping back and forth between players that are not visible to the naked eye without a proper scope.

Moreover, the weapon's recoil is negligible and seems not to miss a single hit. Cheaters like these can thin out lobbies before anyone realizes what they were killed with. Various comments highlight the fact that the player seems to be using some sort of movement hacks. It allows the character to slide almost infinitely and not lose any momentum while repositioning.

Other Warzone 2 players also commented that using cheats should be a mark of shame as everyone should put in the hours and learn the game. Utilizing third-party tools will affect the gameplay experience for others in the lobby and make an unfair playing ground.

Some players seem to have accepted the fate of this battle royale and urge that others accept and move on as well. However, the developers can still turn it around with useful patches and targeted solutions for these cheaters. But it will need to be deployed quickly as the community seems to believe the problem is getting out of control.

