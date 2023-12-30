JGOD's best tips and tricks to improve aim in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

Landing your shots is crucial to winning more matches in Modern Warfare 3. As these shooter games tend to be extremely competitive, players may struggle to keep up with skilled players and their perfect shots. Fortunately, content creator JGOD has provided tips and tricks to improve our aim.

JGOD emphasizes the balance between tweaking your settings and improving your skills in landing accurate shots. While some things take practice, there are specific settings that can immediately help you in aiming.

Here are some ways to improve your aim in Modern Warfare 3.

How to improve aim in Modern Warfare 3 by JGOD

1) Adjust controller sensitivity

Sensitivity is important in tracking your enemies and flicking from one target to another. If you haven't figured out your preferred sensitivity, JGOD recommends starting from the highest sensitivity option and slowly working your way down until you hit the sweet spot.

The key is to find the level you're most comfortable with while aiming, ensuring you don't over- or undershoot.

2) Practice centering

After adjusting your sensitivity, it's essential to practice centering your aim. You generally want to constantly aim your crosshairs around the head, stomach, and chest area to ensure accurate shooting. This step also helps you to shoot first during reactive scenarios.

3) Use crack aim

A more advanced technique used by pro players is the crack aim, where you repeatedly aim halfway while moving. You can aim your sight faster and react more efficiently when you spot an enemy. This method is particularly effective when camping at a certain spot and waiting for enemies to come from either direction.

4) Establish recoil control

In Modern Warfare 3, recoil control is directly tied to your sensitivity. Once your preferred sensitivity is dialed in, it's time to test it out with predictive recoil.

Weapons have recoil patterns that are mostly vertical, and you would want to zero your aim on your target by pulling down slowly when firing. When your target moves to the left or right, hold the pull while aiming in your target's direction.

5) Have the right Aim Assist setting

To tweak this setting in Modern Warfare 3, head to the Aim Assist section in the Aiming tab. While other options may depend on your aiming preference, what you want to look at is the Aim Assist Type. Four options are under this category, but the optional ones are Default or Black Ops. These two give you rotational aim assist, which you would not get from the other options.

6) Practice in Private Matches

It's almost impossible to tweak your settings in public matches in Modern Warfare 3, so JGOD recommends practicing in Private Matches. Scroll down the main menu and then to the right to find Private Match.

Set up to Free for All and adjust the match time limit and score limit to maximum. Set the Max Health and Health Regeneration to Fast. Under the Radar Always On option, select Directional. Finally, set the Spawn Ammo Mags to max, and you're good to go.

This ends JGOD's tips and tricks to aim better in Modern Warfare 3.