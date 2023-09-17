JGOD's max-range TAQ-56 loadout for Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded

After multiple revisions, the TAQ-56 is, without a doubt, one of the strongest weapons in Warzone 2. In the assault rifle category, the gun delivers a big punch, easily dominating matches with its power, fire rate, and superb recoil management. Also known as the SCAR-L, it is the most powerful AR in the game. It is unrivaled for long-distance battles.

In the correct hands, the headshot multiplier and massive damage output make this weapon a killing machine. The TAQ-56 excels at close-quarters combat. While it's an excellent choice for close-range combat, the recoil might be an issue at longer ranges where greater control is required to hit the target.

JGOD, a YouTuber, recommends this loadout for the TAQ-56, claiming that it will let the gun cover a lot of range in Warzone 2 Season 5.

Best loadout setup for TAQ-56 in Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded

The TAQ 56 is a reliable rifle that works well even without any accessories, but recoil could be an issue. However, it performs well for near to medium ranges. This loadout suggested by JGOD aims to make it work for longer ranges.

TAQ-56 loadout (Image via sym.gg)

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: Harbinger D20

17.5" Tundra Pro Barrel

Aim Op-v4

FTAC Ripper 56

60 Round Mag

The Aim OP-V4 Optic is one of the best for tracking and also helps to reduce visual recoil. It will be useful in medium-range gunfights. The Harbinger D20 and the 17.5" Tundra Pro Barrel will increase the weapon's damage range, bullet velocity, and hip-fire accuracy.

Since the TAQ 56 has a decent fire rate, it is recommended that you utilize the 60-round Mag to help with ammo management. Taking on many enemies at once will no longer be a challenge. Finish with the FTAC Ripper 56 for improved recoil stabilization, hip-fire precision, and aiming idle stability.

Best class setup for TAQ-56 in Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded

Perk Package

Base Perk 1: Overkill

Strong Arm

Spotter

Spotter Ultimate Perk: Survivor

Equipment

Tactical: Stim

Semtex

The weapon specialist bundle is ideal for those who are calm and calculated. Overkill and Strong Arm are the starting bonuses. Strong Arm gives additional projectile-throwing capability and a trajectory preview, whilst Overkill allows them to carry two primary weapons.

Additionally, as a bonus perk, players can employ Spotter, which detects opponent equipment, field upgrades, and kill streaks through barriers. Finally, the ultimate perk is Survivor, which functions similarly to a self-revive but in the form of a perk.

Stim is a popular tactical ability that can provide instant healing, which can be life-saving in critical situations. Semtex, on the other hand, is a fantastic lethal that may operate as a breaching impact and flush out other players from cover.

Call of Duty Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded is live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.