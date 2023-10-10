"Kinda disappointing": CoD fans unimpressed with Modern Warfare 3's unpolished graphics and movement

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 is currently available in a beta phase but seems to lack the shiny look of a fresh multiplayer title. Both graphics and movement mechanics do not look like it was built on a newer game engine. Reddit user “Hamnesiak” recently created a post questioning if the final result was worth all the hype. They said:

"Kinda disappointing for a 2023 triple A game."

Developed by Sledgehammer Games, Modern Warfare 3 has garnered a massive player base with the return of popular movement mechanics. The in-depth perks and gunsmith system also caught the attention of the community. However, the graphics and movement do not do justice to an Activision title that is supposed to be a sequel to MW2.

This article will outline the dissatisfaction of players with Modern Warfare 3’s current graphical fidelity and movement.

CoD fans baffled by Modern Warfare 3’s incomplete graphics and movement

Call of Duty titles have become one of the biggest multiplayer shooter franchises in the genre, hosting a humongous community. The developers might have misunderstood the prayers of the player base when everyone asked for the classic elements to return instead of creating complex mechanics. This is evident when one queues into a match and is welcomed with certain washed-out graphics and slippery movement.

Fans wanted to see the return of the good-old arcade Call of Duty in terms of movement and gunplay but not with age-old graphics that look bland. The post compares the visuals to those of a 2010 release with respect to different elements like walls, furniture, and more. The entire hype around this new shooter could potentially suffer a massive blow if Sledgehammer does not step up and fix the problems.

A large number of players joined the discussion and started commenting on how Treyarch might be the next hope for the series. Most users cited that the game could use a bit more finishing touches to make it look vibrant alongside fixing existing server-related issues. Others compared it to older titles and stated that they were better even when compared to the current Modern Warfare series.

The concern grows as more players join in the comments section and cite how the prequel looks better compared to Activision’s upcoming Modern Warfare 3. This is especially confusing as both titles are running on the same engine and even arriving as a part of the existing Call of Duty HQ platform.

Another player aggressively stated that they cared about graphics a lot and that having an unpolished game was a major problem that could not be ignored. The other comments followed suit and discussed MW3 as missing the “wow factor” in the graphics and movement when a player launches the game for the first time.

Since the game is currently operating in a beta environment, Sledgehammer Games might take the necessary steps to get ahead of the curve and solve these problems before the final release. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more recent updates.