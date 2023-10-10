"Simply a downgrade"- Modern Warfare 3 fans are disappointed with gun model visuals in Beta

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Beta is now live on PlayStation, and while most players are satisfied with the new gameplay and features, a large section of the community seems to think otherwise. Some believe that the Modern Warfare 3 gun models are a massive downgrade compared to Modern Warfare (2019), with the visuals being specifically lambasted.

A Redditor, u/No-Praline2958, posted:

"Love the game, but difference between gun models and materials in this game simply a downgrade."

Modern Warfare 3 players are divided over gun model graphics in Beta

Modern Warfare 3 players are divided over gun model graphics in Beta

Released in 2019, the new era of Modern Warfare was revolutionary in terms of visual fidelity. In 2023, however, one would expect the graphics to undergo a massive overhaul. However, some players don't believe this to be the case. Following the Modern Warfare 3 Beta going live last week on PlayStation, some pointed out that the textures in the gun modes are less detailed.

MW3 and MW2019 gun comparison (Image via Reddit)

In a Reddit post, user u/No-Praline2958 compared similar weapons from both games and stated:

"Love the game, but difference between gun models and materials in this game simply a downgrade. Bad reflection, less carvings and details, feels more plastic then metallic. I hope they will improve before release but honestly dont think so."

However, not everyone necessarily agreed with the user's opinion in the comment thread. Redditor Ok_Movie_639 concurred with the statement but claimed that the highlighted photo is a terrible example. In real life, the Modern Warfare 3 weapon is largely comprised of plastic, and Call of Duty tried to simulate a similar version in the game. Hence, the weapon would not look as good as its previous rendition in the older game.

Redditors argue over MW3 gun visuals (Image via Reddit)

Another user argued that the gameplay in Modern Warfare 3 is "way better" compared to recent CoD titles. They stated that graphics aren't the primary concern before claiming they would even play the game on Xbox 360 if it works well.

User gmodded111 stated they would take a "worse looking fun game" than a polished one with bad gameplay.

Reddit comments regarding MW3 weapons visual (Image via Reddit)

That said, not everyone took umbrage with the user's post. User No_Physics8074 refused to defend the game's graphics and deemed the visuals to be a downgrade.

What do you think about MW3's gun models? Let us know in the comment section.