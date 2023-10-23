As The Haunting event thrives in Call of Duty's Warzone, the Modern Warfare 2 (MW2) playerbase, however, feels like they have been handed the short end of the stick. Warzone has seen a surge of content with the release of Season 6 and The Haunting Event. As for Modern Warfare 2, there have barely been any spooky surprises other than the obvious crossovers Activision had been advertising for the past few months.

Numerous players from the community have taken to Reddit to share their opinions on MW2 being neglected for the Halloween update. The following article showcases the frustration vented out by members of the community regarding the same. For a detailed brief, read below.

Modern Warfare 2's (MW2) The Haunting event leaves playerbase disappointed

Reddit user Akut90000 says that if the "spooky twists" are merely changing the dog tags in-game into pumpkins or skulls just for namesake, they would rather uninstall MW2 and play something else.

Another user, BTDxDG, commented that Warzone was getting a whole range of jumpscare crates. While they do get repetitive at some point, it would have been a nice change of pace from the ordinary Modern Warfare 2 experience.

While expectations weren't high, MW2 players hoped to receive some fun Halloween events within the game. However, merely putting in one or two gimmicks doesn't cut it after hauling in so much content for Warzone.

Reddit user suchfresht dropped a sarcastic comment pointing out if Halloween was really the breaking point after all. There is a strong implication that Modern Warfare 2 has suffered from a severe lack of content for the past few Seasons. While Warzone faced a similar treatment, the game saw a huge makeover with The Haunting event.

Some gamers are disdained. Considering this is the game's last season, players expected at least one final wave of fresh content. However, Activision has clearly indicated their decision in the negative. With the entire world focusing on Modern Warfare 3, the MW2 player base has been left in the dust, uncatered.

Some players melancholily reminisce past events that left happy memories. The community gravely critiques Activision for actively neglecting a running game solely to focus on the release of a new one. With only a few weeks left, players expected Activision to add some form of content to wave a happy goodbye to the game's ending.

Alas, with The Haunting event almost over, there is no scope for any such treatment.

