How to complete the Chess Board Easter Egg in Warzone 2's Vondead

The new Haunting Event in Warzone 2 has definitely introduced its fair share of Easter Eggs in the game. The Chess Board is definitely a unique and interesting Easter Egg addition to the game. Besides the numerous secret little tasks, the Haunting update for Warzone 2 has definitely shifted the player base scales in its favor ever since its release.

This article will help you tackle this Chess Board Easter Egg with ease, allowing you to redeem all feasible rewards by completing the said task.

Completing the Chess Board Easter Egg in Warzone 2's Vondead

Location of Knight piece for Chess Board Easter Egg in Warzone 2 (Image via reddit.com/u/TuesandT)

The Chess Board Easter Egg is an exclusive task available in Warzone 2's Vondead map during the Haunting Event. It is quite easy to accomplish and gives an exclusive reward.

Follow these instructions to complete the task:

Deploy into Vondead after launching Warzone 2 Proceed to the location of the Chess Board on the South-Eastern side of the Vondead. Take a look around till you find the missing Chess Board piece, i.e., the black Knight piece. Stare at the piece till its eyes glow red, then immediately proceed to turn around and run back. There is a very distinct key frame attached to this interaction, and missing it will result in the piece hitting you and simply shutting down. Upon successfully matching the timing, turn around and run to the Knight's position on the Chess Board. Provided all the criteria are met, the Knight will teleport to your location, completing the entire Easter Egg challenge and yielding players its rewards.

Locating the Chess Board piece in Vondead (Image via Activision)

While the entire interaction seems quite straightforward, there is a catch that makes it quite tricky to attempt. During the entire staring and moving back part, a player's entire effort will be wasted if any of their teammates, or even a third party decides to lock eyes with the Knight chess piece.

Successfully placing the Knight piece on the Chess Board (Image via Activision)

We urge you to keep your teammates on guard while they attempt the challenge solo to effectively complete the entire Easter Egg task.

All rewards for Warzone 2's Chess Board Easter Egg in Vondead

Checkmate Weapon Charm reward for WZ2's Chess Board Easter Egg (Image via Activision)

Upon completing the Chess Board challenge, you will be rewarded with a limited-time reward of the Checkmate weapon charm, exclusively available during the Haunting Event.

Furthermore, several other rewards, such as the Bloodseeker grenade and other such drops, will also pop out of the location upon completing the Easter Egg.

For more Easter Egg guides during WZ2's Haunting Event, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.