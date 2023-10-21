Modern Warfare 2 Paranormal Investigator has a "broken" Ghost Tracker gun screen

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 received the Paranormal Investigator bundle, which features a broken gun screen that increases the score per kill by four times, making it easier to get high-tier scorestreaks. The gun screen is called Ghost Tracker and can even gather Souls automatically while playing in an online lobby as a part of the Soul Capture event.

Activision’s 2022 multiplayer shooter has also received some visual changes to a few maps and classic game modes. The Soul Capture provides rewards to players for gathering Souls from eliminated operators. The event contains a list of items that can be exchanged for a fixed number of Souls as it acts as a type of currency in this mini-event.

This article will highlight the problematic Paranormal Investigator gun screen score boost in Modern Warfare 2.

Why is Modern Warfare 2’s new Paranormal Investigator bundle gun screen broken?

The Paranormal Investigator bundle arrived as the premium addition alongside Diablo 4’s Lilith and Inarius. It includes a unique gun screen that could gather Souls more efficiently, as it would automatically absorb them from fallen operators. However, this did not catch the community's attention as it would quickly become obsolete once the event ended.

The Ghost Tracker gun screen can reportedly multiply the score for a single kill by four times in a lobby. This appears to be a bug and could create a pay-to-win scenario unless the developer deploys a fix for it. This made it difficult for players without the bundle to enjoy the matches, as others would keep launching scorestreaks that needed high scores with just a few kills.

The quadrupling score is expected to be a bug, as such a broken feature would not have been left out in the description of the pack. This would almost guarantee that players could depend on hard-to-get scorestreaks and rake in a large number of eliminations.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is hosting the Halloween-themed event alongside the battle royale and providing the player base with new gameplay content. However, The Haunting is a limited-time event that will expire after a few days, and at this point, all the visual changes will disappear alongside the custom game modes.

What items are included in Modern Warfare 2’s Paranormal Investigator bundle?

Here is a list of all the items that you can get by purchasing the Paranormal Investigator bundle.

"The Investigator " Operator Skin

" Operator Skin " Case File " FR Avancer Blueprint

" FR Avancer Blueprint " Paranormalist’s Toolkit" Carrack .300 Blueprint

Carrack .300 Blueprint " Ghost Tracker " Gun Screen

" Gun Screen " Sinister Signal " Weapon Charm

" Weapon Charm " Fringe PI " Sticker

" Sticker " Ghastly Energies " Loading Screen

" Loading Screen "Phenomenon" Emblem

The bundle can be bought for 2000 Call of Duty Points (CP), meaning you would have to spend approximately $20 to secure the entire cosmetic pack.

It is important to note that players should always report bugs and glitches directly to the Activision support team and not exploit them for wins. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more recent updates.