Modern Warfare 3 35% off on Steam sale: Price, how to buy, and more

Activision's latest FPS offering, Modern Warfare 3, is currently available at a 35% discount on Steam. As such, if you haven't purchased this title since its initial launch in November 2024, now would be a good time to do so. It's also worth noting the ongoing sale will only last a short period.

This article will mention all the details you need to know regarding Modern Warfare 3 availability on Steam during the current sale.

Here's how to buy Modern Warfare 3 at a 35% discount for PC during the Steam sale

MW3 is on sale for PC players on Steam (Image via Activision)

PC players can purchase Modern Warfare 3 for just $45.49 during the ongoing Steam sale. This isn't a bad deal at all, considering the fact that the regular price of the title is $69.99.

Moreover, MW3's Vault Edition is also available to buy during the ongoing Steam sale at just $74.99. This is a discount of 25% compared; this game variant usually goes for $99.99. Players should note that the Steam sale will end on June 8, 2024.

Below are the steps you need to follow to purchase MW3 during the Steam sale:

Create a Steam account if you don't already have one. Set up a two-factor authentication for added security. Download and install the Steam app for PC. Launch the app and log in with your credentials. After that, link your Steam account with your Activision ID. Now, go to the Store section. Click on the Search bar and type in "Modern Warfare 3." Select the game from the list. Scroll down and select Add to Cart. Select View My Cart. Click on Continue to Payment. Select your preferred payment method and complete the transaction.

That's pretty much everything players have to do to buy MW3 during the current Steam sale. After that, it can be downloaded to one's preferred storage option, SSD or HDD. Once the installation is complete, you can simply click on the Play option on Steam to enjoy the game.

For more news and latest updates on MW3 and Call of Duty franchise, keep following Sportskeeda.