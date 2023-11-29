Modern Warfare 3 Crash and Burn Act 3 Tier 2 Mission: How to complete, rewards, and more

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Zombies features three distinct Acts and packs a long list of missions, including Crash and Burn in Act 3 Tier 2. It is one of the tougher tasks, so it is best to prepare for the objectives with high-damage loadouts. This means that you might need to grind the mode before you can start traversing the lands of Urzikstan to complete the mission.

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies (MWZ) provides an immersive survival experience by dropping on a battlefield full of hostile mercenaries and unearthly monsters. Even though the outer regions feel like a walk in the park for the most part, the difficulty rises drastically once you start heading toward the center of the map. The same goes for higher Act and Tier missions, so remain vigilant and prepare for the worst.

That said, this article will highlight the best way to complete Crash and Burn in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

How to complete Crash and Burn in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Complete the following objective to complete this mission:

Shoot down three enemy helicopters.

Here is a short guide to help you complete the Act 3 Tier 2 mission Crash and Burn in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies:

Launch your game and go to the Zombies mode.

Select a dependable loadout from the “Gear” section and select the mission from the list.

Then, click on “Ready” to enter a fresh session.

Once the spawn animation ends, you will need to travel to the medium threat level zone and start the Aether Extractors contract.

Shoot down the reinforcement helicopters that come in to drop soldiers for the progression to count.

You can repeat this process till you have eliminated all three helicopters.

Now, make your way to the nearest exfil point and call in the evacuation helicopter for a clean exit.

It is important to note that the helicopters can be quite tanky and will require you to fire many bullets for them to be destroyed. To make things easier, you can first take up a Deliver Cargo contract to get the LTV since it is equipped with a powerful machine gun. This weapon can be used to easily destroy helicopters thanks to its high damage output.

What are Crash and Burn mission rewards in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

Below is a list of the rewards that you can get after completing Crash and Burn in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies:

Double Weapon XP Token

2500 XP

The rewards are great for pushing your account to a higher level alongside boosting weapon rank. The Double XP token for weapons can be utilized to unlock better attachments to create more reliable weapon builds.

