Modern Warfare 3: Expected Beta test dates, campaign early access, and more

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 is finally official. Based on the trailer revealed by Activision, there's a lot players can expect from the latest entry. Just like every major AAA game release, this title will probably have an early access period for the campaign, alongside Beta tests. Fans of the franchise have been eagerly awaiting its arrival with bated breath.

MW 3 will probably be the final chapter in the Modern Warfare series first launched by Activision in 2020. The game should not be confused with its previous iteration from 2011.

In fact, both titles are part of a trilogy bearing the same name. Despite having overarching characters, the storylines in both trilogies are different. That said, here's everything players need to know about Modern Warfare 3.

Modern Warfare 3 beta expected schedule

It's natural for Activision to launch a beta test of a game before the full version goes live. In this version, players will be able to access a small portion of the multiplayer game modes, including a limited set of maps and weapons.

The beta is expected to go live on October 6, 2023, and will be available to PlayStation users only for that weekend. A second beta period is expected to kick off on October 12, 2023, and will be available for all platforms over the weekend.

Modern Warfare 3 early access details

The Modern Warfare 3 early access is expected to begin on November 2, 2023. Since the game is scheduled to go live on November 10, players can get their hands on around a week's worth of early access.

As of now, the conditions for participating in the early access program are unclear. However, if the previous trends are taken into account, those who pre-order the deluxe edition will be able to access the game early.

Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 details

Although the game goes live in November, the first season won't begin until December. As of now, it's believed that the first season will go live on December 5, 2023, along with a new map in Warzone. It's rather interesting to see the developers incorporating this game and its assets within the current iteration of Warzone itself rather than introducing a new battle royale.

In the previous trilogy, the storyline was nothing short of a nail-biter. In the first two installments of the current trilogy, Activision has delivered an amazing narrative and would be expected to do the same in the upcoming title.